Florida Adds Verbal Commitment from #13 Elise Clift to Class of 2028

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elise Clift from Mansfield, Texas, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Florida, becoming the first of our ranked recruits from the class of 2024 to commit to the Gators. Clift is #13 on our Way Too Early list of top high school juniors.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Florida to continue my academic and athletic career!! I want to thank my family and coaches for helping me through this process. I also want to thank the UF coaches for allowing me this amazing opportunity. Go Gators!!! 🧡💙🐊”

Clift is a junior at Mansfield High School; she swims year-round with Mansfield Aquatic Club and specializes in the longer end of the freestyle range, making her a nice fit for the mid-distance-to-distance group that head coach Anthony Nesty is assembling in Gainesville. As a sophomore at last year’s Texas UIL 6A (largest schools) State Championships, she was runner-up in both the 200 free (1:48.68) and 500 free (4:47.19). She went a best time in the 200 free in prelims, and she also notched PBs in the 50/100 free (24.71/50.95) leading off the Mansfield freestyle relays. She logged lifetime bests in just about every other event she swims a month later at College Station Sectionals, where she was runner-up in the 500 free (4:44.95), 1650 free (16:13.10), and 400 IM (4:19.55); third in the 200 free (1:48.98) and 1000 free (9:45.77), sixth in the 200 back (1:58.99), and 15th in the 100 back (56.17).

She had strong showing at College Station Futures this summer, earning PBs in the 200 free (2:03.73), 400 free (4:16.38), and 200 back (2:19.13). She won the 400 free, was runner-up in the 800, and came in third in the 200 free, 10th in the 1500, 16th in the 100 back, and 4th in the 200 back.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:13.10

1000 free – 9:45.77

500 free – 4:44.95

200 free – 1:47.70

400 IM – 4:18.49

200 back – 1:58.99

100 back – 56.17

Clift will join the Gators in the fall of 2024 with Gracie Weyant. She will have an immediate impact on the roster, with a 1650 free time that would have qualified for NCAAs last year. She is also within three seconds in the 500 free. She would have been a B finalist in the 500 free at 2022 SEC Championships (it took 4:42.80 to make top-8) and her 1650 time would have been 8th, just one spot behind then-junior Tylor Mathieu.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.