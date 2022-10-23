National Junior Team Member Gracie Weyant Commits to Florida for Fall 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

National Junior Team member Gracie Weyant has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Florida for fall of 2024. She’ll be joining her older sister, Emma Weyant, who just transferred to Florida after spending her freshman season at Virginia. Training at Sarasota Sharks, the younger Weyant was on the U.S. team for Junior Pan Pacs this past summer, where she earned a bronze medal in the 200 IM.

Extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Florida! I cannot thank my friends, family, coaches, and teammates enough for their support. GO GATORS!!🐊🐊🐊

Weyant was excellent at Junior Pan Pacs this summer, taking fourth in the 200 breast on the same night she won bronze in the 200 IM. She also placed 12th in the 800 free at the meet. Weyant also picked up a pair of wins at the Cary Futures Championships in late July, winning the women’s 200 IM and 200 breast.

Weyant is a versatile swimmer, who primarily excels in IM and breaststroke. She has solid freestyle times across the board as well, ranging from a 50-point in the 100 free to a 16:41 in the 1650. While it seems more likely she’ll stick to IM and breaststroke once she gets to Florida, she could certainly become a key relay contributor on free relays as well.

Weyant’s Personal Bests (yards)

100 free – 50.45

200 free – 1:49.17

500 free – 4:52.91

1650 free – 16:41.94

100 breast – 1:01.51

200 breast – 2:11.98

200 IM – 2:00.62

400 IM – 4:16.98

Weyant’s Personal Bests (LCM)

100 free – 57.27

200 free – 2:03.34

400 free – 4:20.58

800 free – 8:50.90

100 breast – 1:10.94

200 breast – 2:30.67

200 IM – 2:14.36

400 IM – 4:49.15

None of Weyant’s yards times are in NCAA-qualifying range yet, however, she’s still only in the fall of her junior year. Additionally, Weyant’s 2:14.34 LCM 200 IM over the summer would seemingly indicate that she could potentially improve significantly in the yards event this season. For reference, her LCM time converts to 1:58.14 in the yards 200 IM.

Brent Arckey, the head coach of the Sarasota Sharks, attended the University of Florida. Though he did not swim there, he worked as a coach with the Gator Swim Club and as a volunteer assistant with the varsity team during and after his academic career.

This has fed into a Sarasota-to-Gainesville pipeline that includes names like Corinne Showalter, Nicholas Caldwell, Ashlee Linn, Taylor Katz, Alex Katz, Drew and Jack Clark, Evan Keogh, Michaela Mattes, and Nico Hernandez-Tome, among others.

Weyant joins Canada’s Julie Brousseau, who is also an IM’er, breaststroker, and freestyler in Florida’s class of 2024.

