Stanford, Cal, SMU Set to Join ACC After NC State Flips Vote

One month after the collapse of the Pac-12, Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) presidents voted Friday morning to expand with the additions of Stanford, Cal, and SMU to the league beginning in 2024.

Clemson, Florida State, and North Carolina opposed the ACC’s expansion, but NC State reportedly flipped its vote after weeks of negotiations around finances (the league needed 12 of 15 votes for approval).

Current American Athletic Conference (AAC) member SMU agreed to forgo media rights revenue for at least nine years while Stanford and Cal will start at 30% of their share, increasing annually for 12 years until they reach full membership. The pro-rata increases in the ACC’s media rights deal and aforementioned concessions by SMU, Stanford, and Cal creates a new pool of about $50 million to be used for performance-based incentives.

“We are thrilled to welcome three world-class institutions to the ACC, and we look forward to having them compete as part of our amazing league,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement.

From a swimming perspective, the move is certainly intriguing. Four of the best programs over the past decade — two-time defending NCAA men’s champion Cal, Stanford, three-time defending NCAA women’s champion Virginia, and NC State — will now have to go through each other for the ACC title before facing off again at the NCAA Championships. Plus, the cross-country scheduling issues that might plague other sports shouldn’t really impact the dual meet calendar in swimming.

The ACC will soon have 17 full members, plus football independent Notre Dame, starting next summer, becoming the fourth league with at least 16 schools along with the Big 12 (16), SEC (16), and Big Ten (18). The ACC is also the second conference to span from coast-to-coast after the Big Ten spread its footprint from Los Angeles to New Jersey. Of the ACC’s 18 members, 15 sponsor women’s swimming and 14 offer men’s swimming programs.

ACC Membership in 2024-25

Boston College † *

Cal †*

Clemson

Duke † *

Florida State † *

Georgia Tech † *

Louisville † *

Miami *

North Carolina † *

NC State † *

Notre Dame † *

Pitt † *

SMU †*

Stanford †*

Syracuse

Virginia † *

Virginia Tech † *

Wake Forest

* – sponsors women’s swimming (15 schools)

† – sponsors men’s swimming (14 schools)

Only Washington State and Oregon State remain in the Pac-12, and both are being courted by the Mountain West and the AAC. Last month, Oregon and Washington bolted for the Big Ten while Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah followed Colorado to the Big 12.

Just like that, the Power Five has been reduced to the Power Four.