Stanford, Cal, SMU Set to Join ACC After NC State Flips Vote

One month after the collapse of the Pac-12, Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) presidents voted Friday morning to expand with the additions of Stanford, Cal, and SMU to the league beginning in 2024.
Clemson, Florida State, and North Carolina opposed the ACC’s expansion, but NC State reportedly flipped its vote after weeks of negotiations around finances (the league needed 12 of 15 votes for approval).
Current American Athletic Conference (AAC) member SMU agreed to forgo media rights revenue for at least nine years while Stanford and Cal will start at 30% of their share, increasing annually for 12 years until they reach full membership. The pro-rata increases in the ACC’s media rights deal and aforementioned concessions by SMU, Stanford, and Cal creates a new pool of about $50 million to be used for performance-based incentives.
“We are thrilled to welcome three world-class institutions to the ACC, and we look forward to having them compete as part of our amazing league,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement.
From a swimming perspective, the move is certainly intriguing. Four of the best programs over the past decade — two-time defending NCAA men’s champion Cal, Stanford, three-time defending NCAA women’s champion Virginia, and NC State — will now have to go through each other for the ACC title before facing off again at the NCAA Championships. Plus, the cross-country scheduling issues that might plague other sports shouldn’t really impact the dual meet calendar in swimming.
The ACC will soon have 17 full members, plus football independent Notre Dame, starting next summer, becoming the fourth league with at least 16 schools along with the Big 12 (16), SEC (16), and Big Ten (18). The ACC is also the second conference to span from coast-to-coast after the Big Ten spread its footprint from Los Angeles to New Jersey. Of the ACC’s 18 members, 15 sponsor women’s swimming and 14 offer men’s swimming programs.
ACC Membership in 2024-25
- Boston College †*
- Cal †*
- Clemson
- Duke †*
- Florida State †*
- Georgia Tech †*
- Louisville †*
- Miami *
- North Carolina †*
- NC State †*
- Notre Dame †*
- Pitt †*
- SMU †*
- Stanford †*
- Syracuse
- Virginia †*
- Virginia Tech †*
- Wake Forest
* – sponsors women’s swimming (15 schools)
† – sponsors men’s swimming (14 schools)
Only Washington State and Oregon State remain in the Pac-12, and both are being courted by the Mountain West and the AAC. Last month, Oregon and Washington bolted for the Big Ten while Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah followed Colorado to the Big 12.
Just like that, the Power Five has been reduced to the Power Four.
Looks like Stanford and Cal will start as 30% revenue share members for 10 years, earning $8 million each initially and gradually rising each year. That’s down from $37 million in 2021-22 with PAC. Plus they’ll face an increase in travel expenses. I can’t see how that won’t put a major strain on their Olympic sports.
Call it the All Coasts Conference? East coast, west coast, and gulf coast!
While this will make ACC’s an insanely more competitive meet, you have to feel for the teams that are now going to have to travel coast to coast for duel or invite meets and then go to school that next Monday. These conferences are forgetting that there are more sports than just football.
No one is going to travel across the country for a dual meet. Maybe one meet, and they make it a special weekend/event for the team. But certainly not like basketball or football will HAVE to travel across the country.
There are no NCAA or conference requirements in swimming that say you must race every team in your conference in a dual meet.
They didn’t forget. They just don’t care.