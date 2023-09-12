Winter Juniors Qualifier Jordan Mowad Sends Verbal To Boston College (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jordan Mowad has announced his verbal commitment to further his education and swimming career at Boston College, beginning next fall with the 2024-2025 season. Mowad is from Providence, Rhode Island, and attends the Moses Brown School. He also trains and competes year-round with the Bluefish Swim Club.

Mowad’s event focus is a mix of middle-distance freestyle and backstroke. He’s currently qualified for Winter Juniors in the 200m backstroke, as well as holds a 2024 Futures cut in the short course version of the event.

Highlighting his summer of racing was the New England Senior Championships, where he notched five personal best times over the course of the meet. One of his largest improvements came in the 400m free, where he knocked off nearly four seconds to post a 4:11.96 and finish 6th overall. His highest finish of the meet was in the 200m back at 5th with a 2:07.79, narrowly missing his personal best.

Mowad already kicked off his short course season this August at a local club meet. He won the 200 backstroke in 1:48.37, which marks a personal best time by about a tenth of a second.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:41.09

500 free – 4:36.09

100 back – 50.76

200 back – 1:48.37

Under the direction of head coach Joe Brinkman, the Eagles took 12th as a team at the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championships. This year, it took a 1:45.03 in prelims of the 200 back to qualify for the C-final.

Abel Black was the team’s fastest 200 backstroker last season with a 1:46.52 at the Boston Winter Open. Just behind him with a season best time of 1:46.88 was Ryan Lenahan, which he recorded at the Terrier Invite. Black is a sophomore this year, and will overlap with Mowad for two seasons.

With his commitment, Mowad joins Max Marr and Charlie Mayr in Boston College’s incoming class next fall. Marr swims a mix of fly, breast, and IM, while Mayr is a pure distance freestyler.

