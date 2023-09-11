Backstroker Mason Leach Hands Commitment To Pitt For 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mason Leach has announced his verbal commitment to further education and swimming career at the University of Pittsburgh, beginning with the 2024-2025 season. Leach, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, hails from Hillsboro, Oregon, where he swims with the Hillsboro HEAT.

Leach is the nephew of Matt Leach, an Indiana swimming alumnus and current head coach of the Washington State women’s swimming & diving team.

Leach wrapped up his summer long course season at Junior Nationals in Irvine, where he advanced to the C-final in both of his events. Leach dropped over a second in prelims of the 100m backstroke to record a 57.28 and secure a Winter U.S. Open time standard. He also saw a significant improvement in the 100m fly and added another U.S. Open cut with a 54.92.

Leach also put up personal bests in the 50m free and 100m breast in time trials at Juniors. In the 50m free he clocked a personal best of 24.16, while in the 100m breast he knocked off almost five seconds to record a 1:04.59. Both swims took him under the Winter Juniors time standards.

Highlighting his 2022-2023 short course season was Speedo Sectionals in Federal Way. There, he recorded four personal best times, with his highest finish coming in the 100 backstroke, at 4th (48.93).

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 20.91

100 free – 46.98

100 back – 48.93

100 fly – 49.18

100 breast – 58.41

Under the direction of head coach Chase Kreitler, the Pittsburgh Panthers finished 7th out of 12 teams at the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championships. Leach is closest to ACC-scoring range in the 100 backstroke, where it took a 47.58 to make it out of prelims.

Pitt’s top finisher in the 100 back at ACCs was Krzysztof Radziszewski, who won the B-final in 45.49. The team also had three swimmers in the C-final, including Stepan Goncharav (20th, 46.80), Marcin Goraj (21st, 46.91), and Derek Zhang (22nd, 46.92). Radziszewski and Goncharav will still be on campus when Leach arrives, allowing Pitt to maintain their depth in the event.

Leach is joined by Gray Attmore in the Panthers’ incoming class next fall. Attmore, a Tennessee native, is a breaststroke specialist.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.