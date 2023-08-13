Boston College Adds Summer Juniors Qualifier Max Marr For 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Max Marr of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, has announced his verbal commitment to further his education and swimming career at Boston College. Marr has a year remaining at The Haverford School, where he participates in both swimming and water polo. He also trains and competes year-round with Radnor Aquatic Club.

“I am super excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to Boston College!! I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for supporting me throughout the process. I would also like to thank Coach Brian and Joe for giving me this opportunity! I am very excited to continue my academic and athletic journey at such an amazing school! Go Eagles!!”

Marr currently owns Futures cuts in all four strokes, and is under the Summer Junior Nationals time standard in the 100-yard butterfly. He recently wrapped up his long course season at Juniors, where he posted his highest finish in the 100 backstroke with a best time of 1:00.65. He also raced in the 100 fly, going a 58.73 to come within a tenth of his personal best in the event.

This spring, he finished his short course season at Speedo Sectionals in Christiansburg. He finished in the top-8 in both the 100 back (50.21) and 50 freestyle (21.36), with his performance in the 50 marking a new personal best by nearly half a second. Additionally, Marr saw a huge improvement in the 200 fly, as he knocked ten seconds off his previous best in a time trial at Sectionals (1:49.64).

Top Times (SCY):

50 free – 21.36

100 back – 49.95

100 breast – 58.44

100 fly – 48.83

200 fly – 1:49.64

200 IM – 1:52.26

The Boston College men finished 12th at the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championships. The team is currently led by head coach Joe Brinkman, who is entering his second season at the helm of the program.

With his current best time, Marr would have been Boston College’s third-fastest performer last season in the 100 fly. Leading the sprint fly squad was Matthew Szekely, who clocked a 47.31 at the BU Terrier Invite. Bryce Henkel was the next best performer with a 48.18, while Kyle Floyd rounded out their top three swimmers in the event last year with a 48.86.

Marr joins Jordan Mowad in Boston College’s class of 2028. Mowad, a Rhode Island native, swims a mix of freestyle and backstroke events.

