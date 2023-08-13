Casey Francis Completes Women’s Overall Three-Peat at National Lifeguard Champs

Click HERE for Full Results

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 12, 2022) – Monmouth County (N.J.) is the 2023 Jersey Mike’s USLA National Champion, holding off a strong challenge from Sussex County (Del.) on the final day of competition in Virginia Beach, Va. to win the coveted Howard Lee Trophy on Saturday. Monmouth County last won a national championship in 2017. The powerhouse from LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., which has won the overall competition 46 times, rounded out the podium with a third place finish.

“The Virginia Beach Lifeguard Association was honored to host the best lifeguards in the entire country this week,” said Tom Gill, President of VBLA. “We would like to thank all of the officials, volunteers, sponsors and athletes who made this one of the most memorable and successful USLA Nationals in memory. Congratulations on a job well done to all of our courageous lifeguards who put their lives on the line every single day to keep our beachgoers safe.”

Monmouth County benefited from a strong team performance that included 60.25 open points and a top-five men’s overall individual finish from Ryan Matthews, 50.375 points from Charlie Rennard, 44.5 points from Amy White, 42 points from Brendan Kipnis and Peyton Ouano and 40.5 points from Mary Kate George. Sussex County (Del.) proved they are one of the most talented lifeguard agencies in the country, and certainly the fastest runners on the beach, sweeping men’s and women’s beach flags (Sophia Gulotti & CJ Fritchman), men’s and women’s 4×100 relay race and winning the women’s 90-meter spring (Gulotti).

The top individual performers in the Jersey Mike’s 2023 USLA National Lifeguard Championships included back-to-back-to-back women’s overall points leader Casey Francis, from Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue, who won the American IronWoman and tallied top-five finishes in board rescue race, rescue race, surfboat race and run-swim-run and the men’s overall points winner Thomas O’Neill, from Riis Park, N.Y., who successfully defended the title he won last year in Hermosa Beach. O’Neill was impressive all week, winning the board rescue race and rescue race, finishing second in surf race, Taplin race and Ironman, and third in run-swim-run.

LA County continued its excellence despite a reduced roster in 2023. Kelsey Cummings, who won the individual women’s title in Virginia Beach in 2019, finished in second place for the third year in a row. Holly Maine finished in fifth place and on the men’s side, Brian Murphy was the individual runner-up.

“We are fortunate to have on our team some of the top surf lifesaving sport athletes in the world who came to Virginia Beach to defend their titles,” said Jay Butki, Team Manager of the Los Angeles County Surf Life Saving Association (LACoSLSA). “They demonstrated their tenacity and world-class skills in an effort to win the Jersey Mike’s USLA National Lifeguard Championships. Our smaller team of 21 prevented us from scoring enough points to win the title. L.A. County Ocean Lifeguards came to race for individual titles, and achieve top results in the International selection events, and to prepare ourselves for the upcoming 26th Wieland Shield Competition with Life Saving Victoria in Australia. We congratulate the Monmouth County team on its fourth Howard Lee National Lifesaving Championship trophy win.”

For more information on the USLA National Lifeguard Championships and full results visit http://www.uslanationals.org/.

USLA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Howard Lee Trophy – Overall Points Open and Age Group combined ‘A’ Teams with ranking, chapter and total points:

Monmouth County (N.J.) – 1324.5 Sussex County (Del.) – 1116.750 LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc. (Calif.) – 884.125

Erik Jersted Championship Trophy – Overall Points Open and Age Group combined ‘B’ Teams with ranking, chapter and total points:

Wrightsville Beach (N.C.) – 369.504 Riis Park (N.Y.) – 351.0 Palm Beach County (Fla.) – 324.375

Small Chapter Championship Trophy – Overall Points Open and Age Group combined ‘C’ Teams (1-50 lifeguards) with ranking, chapter and total points:

Deerfield Beach (Fla.) – 456.625 Delray Beach Ocean Rescue (Fla.) – 119.750

Greg Farry Trophy – Overall Points Women & Men Open Only with ranking, chapter and total points:

Sussex County (Del.) – 993.250 Monmouth County (N.J.) – 922.0 LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc. (Calif.) – 783.125

Sheridan Byerly Trophy – USLA Region scoring the most Open & Age Group points overall with ranking, chapter and total points:

Mid Atlantic – 3549.879 Southeast – 1536.376 Southwest – 1476.254

Men’s Overall Points Top Finishers

Thomas O’Neill – Riis Park (N.Y.) – 92.250 Brian Murphy – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc. (Calif.) – 86.5 John Livingstone – Delray Beach Ocean Rescue, Fla.

Women’s Overall Points Top Finishers

Casey Francis – Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue – 121.375 Kelsey Cummings – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc. – 109.250 Shannon Snell – Deerfield Beach, Fla. – 93.375

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

BEACH SPRINT: A 90-meter sprint to determine the fastest runner on the beach. The finish is judged on the competitor’s chest (only) crossing the finish line. Competitors must finish the event on their feet in an upright position.

OPEN MEN:

Brian Hoskins – Ocean City, Md. Konner Knarr – Sussex County, Del. Michael Gillam – LBNY Rescue, N.Y.

OPEN WOMEN:

Sophia Gulotti – Sussex County, Del. Marietta Valente – Monmouth County, N.J. Shannon Snell – Deerfield Beach, Fla.

2K BEACH RUN: Competitors race 2,000 meters on the beach in two 1,000 meter legs as follows: on the starting signal competitors race along the left side of the lane to round (clockwise or right hand in) the turning pole 1,000 meters distant, and return 1,000 meters toward the starting pole and then race to cross the finish line. The finish is judged on the competitor’s chest crossing the finish line. Competitors must finish on their feet in an upright position.

OPEN MEN:

Evan Grace – Sussex County, Del. Charlie Blundell – Sussex County, Del. Chase Sims – Sussex County, Del.

OPEN WOMEN:

Brynn Crandell – Sussex County, Md. Liza Neely – Outer Banks, N.C. Molly Parker – Carolina Beach, N.C.

Age Group: 30-34

Men: Mike Caputo – Monmouth County, N.J.

Women: Kelsey Kaub – Monmouth County, N.J.

Age Group: 35-39

Men: Arturo Hurtado – Cameron County, Texas

Women: Kristen DiTommaso – Monmouth County, N.J.

Age Group: 40-44

Men: Robert Dorosko – Wrightsville Beach, N.C.

Women: Sarah Newcomb-Baker – Cape Cod, Mass.

Age Group: 45-49

Men: David Dierstein – Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association, Va.

Women: Jen Cawthern – Sussex County, Del.

Age Group: 50-54

Men: Dustin Baker – Cape Cod, Mass.

Women: Angelika Cruz – Hampton Lifeguard Assoc., N.Y.

Age Group: 55-59

Men: Mike Bahel – Hampton Lifeguard Assoc., N.Y.

Women: Elizabeth Maresca – Jones Beach State Park, N.Y.

Age Group: 60-64

Men: Jack Fuchs – LBNY Rescue, N.Y.

Women: Barbara Cronin-Stagnari – Jones Beach State Park, N.Y.

Age Group: 65-69

Men: Robert Ginsberg – Carolina Beach, N.C.

Women: Nancy Hodges – Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association, Va.

Age Group: 70-74

Men: Dave Pierson – Monmouth County, N.J.

Women: Susan Wallis – Jax Beach, Fla.

Age Group: 75+

Men: Louis Dwyer – Outer Banks, N.C.

IRONMAN/IRONWOMAN: Competitors cover a 1,400 meter (approx.) course that includes a swim leg, a board leg, a ski leg and a beach sprint finish.

Open Men’s

Brian Murphy – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif. Thomas O’Neill – Riis Park, N.Y. Porter Hogan – Laguna Beach Lifeguard Assoc., Calif.

Open Women’s

Kelsey Cummings – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif. April O’Gorman – Volusia Surf Lifesaving Assoc., Fla. Hallie Lynskey – Palm Beach County, Fla.

Age Group: 30-34

Men: Patrick O’Keefe – Outer Banks, N.C.

Women: Jacquelyn Emmert – Galveston Lifesaving Association, Texas

Age Group: 35-39

Men: AJ Miller – Volusia Surf Lifesaving Association, Fla.

Women: Kimberly Robertson – Palm Beach County, Fla.

Age Group: 40-44

Men: Ryan Matthews – Monmouth County, N.J.

Age Group: 45-49

Men: Ryan Gates – California State Lifeguard Assoc.

Women: Jennifer Noonan – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Age Group: 50-54

Men: Jason McKay – Sussex County, Del.

Women: Michelle Davidson – Monmouth County, N.J.

Age Group 55-59

Men: Randall Eickhoff – California State Lifeguard Assoc.

Age Group 60-64

Men: David Griffith – Sussex County, Del.

Women: Nan Kappeler-Carroll – California State Lifeguard Assoc.

Age Group 65-69:

Men: Merrill Riley – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Age Group 70-74:

Women: Susan Wallis – Jax Beach, Fla.

BOARD RACE: Competitors stand on or behind the start line on the beach with their boards 1.5 meters apart. At the start signal, competitors enter the water, launch their boards and paddle the course marked by buoys, return to the beach and run to cross the finish line. Competitors are not permitted to hold or otherwise interfere with other competitors’ boards or deliberately impede their progress.

Women’s Open

Holly Maine – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif. Sandrine Meyers – Riis Park, N.Y. Claire Kelly – Laguna Beach Lifeguard Assoc., Calif.

BOARD RESCUE: In this event, one member of the team swims approximately 120 meters to a designated buoy, signals and waits to be picked up by the second member of the team on a board. They both paddle to shore and cross the finish line on the beach with the board. Competitors must start the correct allotted position. Competitors swimming to and signaling from the wrong buoy shall be disqualified.

OPEN MEN:

Daniel Lenahan (Deerfield Beach) & Thomas O’Neill (Riis Park) Charlie Rennard & Will Grossarth – Monmouth County, N.J. Dylan Narcowich & Roman Strohmenger – Deerfield Beach, Fla.

OPEN WOMEN:

April O’Gorman (Volusia) & Hallie Lynskey (Palm Beach) Holly Maine & Kelsey Cummings – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif. Claire Kelly (Laguna Beach) & Coral Kemp (LA County)

MIXED SURFBOAT RACE: Two-person Surfboat teams row around the three outside Surfboat/Surfski buoy courses returning to shore where one member disembarks from the boat and runs up to the touch line. The mixed surfboat race is two laps only.

Open Mixed:

Amy White & Jack Gramlich – Monmouth County, N.J. Casey Francis (Fort Lauderdale) & John Livingstone (Delray Beach) Chris Hoch & Shannon Snell – Deerfield Beach, Fla.

LANDLINE RESCUE: This event consists of four persons: one victim, one land-line swimmer and two landline pullers. Each team will be assigned to a lane and corresponding flag buoy by random draw immediately before the heat. Heats will start, the landline swimmer with the shoulder strap or harness already on, swims in the assigned lane to the victim. Only the landline pullers may feed line to the swimmer. When the simmer reaches the victim, the simmer raises one arm in the air as a sign to the pullers to commence pulling. The victim must hold onto the rescue can with both hands at all times, and may kick. Upon signal from the swimmer, the pullers pull victim and swimmer to the beach. Pulling area is restricted to the assigned lane and may be no greater than 25 meters long.

Open Men:

Alec Eng, Andrew Presta, Dylan Champagne, Michael Guadi – Jones Beach State Park, N.Y. Alexander Moore, Chase Sims, Jake Pangle (Rehoboth Beach), Joshua Walker – Sussex County, Del. Augie Carlozzi, Gabriel Poad, Nathan Pittroff, Sean Connor – Sussex County, Del.

Open Women:

Anna Newman, Jamie Miess, Kristi Falco, Sidney Corn – Wrightsville Beach, N.C. Amy Venables, Brooke Kenyon, Hailey Moore, Suzannah Mills – Sussex County, Del. Carson Yoder, Maddie Brooks, Samantha Tadder, Savannah Denis – Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association, Va.

TAPLIN RELAY: Teams of 4 competitors (1 swimmer, 1 board paddler, 1 surfskier and 1 runner) cove the approximately 1,400-meter course in a sequence of legs determined by draw at the start of each competition. The run leg is always the final leg. If the ski leg is first, competitors shall start with a typical inn-water start. Conditions of racing each leg are as generally required for the individual condition of that discipline including the rules governing the component disciplines: surf ski races, board races, surf race sand beach sprints. Competitors must commence their leg of the event from the correct allotted beach position. To ensure fair starts and finishes alignment of the start line and finish line to the buoys may be altered at the discretion of the referee, depending on the prevailing sea conditions.

OPEN MEN:

Alexander Cole, Brian Murphy, Chris Javens, Lukas Pohlman – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif. Drew Modrov, Kyle Cornish, Matthew Lynskey (Palm Beach), Thomas O’Neill – Riis Park, N.Y. Benjamin Tran, Cameron Eickhoff, David Thomas, Stephen Blaauw – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

OPEN WOMEN: