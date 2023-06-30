Summer Juniors Qualifier Lleyton Arnold Hands Verbal To Florida State For 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lleyton Arnold of Haymarket, Virginia, has announced his verbal commitment to continue his education and athletic career at Florida State University. Arnold, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, attends Battlefield High School and trains year-round with Nation’s Capital Swim Club.

Arnold is a pure breaststroker, and currently owns a Summer Junior Nationals qualifying time in the 100 breast and a 2023 Winter U.S. Open cut in the 200 breast. This May at the Richmond Speedo Sectionals, Arnold notched top-20 finishes in the 100m breast (1:07.93) and 200m breast (2:27.09).

Prior to Sectionals, Arnold wrapped up his short course season at the NCSA Spring Championships. He recorded a 7th place finish in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 1:58.56 in finals, marking a best time by a second. He also hit a best in the 50 breast (25.96) and in the 200 IM (1:51.98).

Arnold also had a strong performance at the U.S. Open Championships in December. In the 200m breast, he dropped nearly two seconds from the summer to post a time of 2:20.98 and advance to finals. He also recorded a best time in the 100m breast, swimming a 1:04.24 to finish 33rd.

Top SCY Times:

50 breast – 25.96

100 breast – 55.04

200 breast – 1:58.56

200 IM – 1:51.98

400 IM – 3:59.17

Florida State had two finalists in each breaststroke race at this year’s ACC Championships. Leading the way in both was Tommaso Baravelli, who took 11th in the 100 (53.16) and 14th in the 200 (1:55.87). Marcos Egri-Martin was the team’s other finalist in the 100 (20th, 54.00), while Jason Martindale competed in the C-final of the 200 (20th, 1:56.87). Baravelli and Egri-Martin were freshmen this season, meaning Arnold will get the chance to train with both of them for two years.

Joining Arnold in Florida State’s class of 2028 is Daniel Listor and Logan Robinson. Listor, a New Jersey native, is also a breaststroke specialist and currently owns best times of 54.83 and 2:00.31.

