CSCAA Names Spring 2023 Scholar All-America Teams

A total of 714 teams have been selected to the Scholar All- America Team by The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA). The selection was based on a team’s grade point averages in the spring of 2023.

To be selected for this honor team must be current CSCAA members, be nominated by a current CSCAA member, and have a GPA of at least 3.0. The team’s GPA is calculated by summing all the student-athletes’ semester/marking period GPA and dividing by the number of student-athletes. To note, any student-athlete who competed in that season must be included with the exception of redshirting athletes

The 714 teams selected mark a drop from the Fall semester, where 803 teams were selected. This number is smaller than has been the last two springs as well; in 2022 731 were named to the Scholar All-American Team and in 2021 721 were.

Leading the way amongst all teams and divisions was the D III Pomona-Pitzer women, whose team GPA was 3.88. The Pomona-Pitzer team also had the highest team GPA in the fall semester (3.87) Behind them, this spring, by just a hundredth were the women from Marshall (3.87). The first men’s team was Cal-Tech who placed third overall with a team GPA of 3.86.

Atop the leader boards in Division I are the aforementioned Marshall women’s team at 3.87 and the Stanford Men’s Team, who had a team GPA of 3.77. In Division II, Catawba lead the way on the Women’s side with 3.85 while Lenoir-Rhyne held the top men’s spot with a 3.58. Previously mentioned were the D III schools of Pomona-Pitizer and Cal-Tech.

From the NAIA, the Keiser Women (3.75) and the Saint Ambrose Men (3.63) led the way, while in the NJCAA, the Women’s and Men’s teams from Southwestern Oregon sat atop the ranking with team GPAs of 3.54 and 3.26 respectively.

Eleven different conferences had all of their teams appear on the list. The Division I American Athletic Conference, Big East, Big Twelve, Colonial Athletic Association, and Ivy League had all of their women’s and men’s programs make the list. All of the women’s teams in Conference USA and the Southeastern Conference, as well as all of the men’s programs from the Big Ten and Coastal Collegiate Sports Association, reached this accolade In Division II and Division III only the Sunshine State Athletic Conference and the University Athletic Association respectively achieved this goal across both women’s and men’s programs.

The 2023 NCAA Division I champions, Virginia, made the list. Todd DeSorbo’s women’s team had a spring semester GPA of 3.48. On the men’s side, Dave Durden’s Cal Bears also made the list with a spring GPA of 3.17. The top 5 programs at both the Women’s and Men’s NCAA Division I Champs made the Scholar All-American teams list with the exception of the Arizona State men’s team.

Between the Divisions, D III had the most teams on the list with 299, followed by Division I’s 284 and Division II’s 106.

All Teams Sorted By Divison