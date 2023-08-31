Tennessee Hires Caleb Lawrence as Assistant Coach

The University of Tennessee’s swimming and diving program completed its coaching staff for the 2023-24 season with the hiring of assistant coach Caleb Lawrence on Thursday.

Lawrence joins the Volunteers after two seasons as an assistant at Richmond (2021-23) and two seasons as a volunteer assistant at Notre Dame (2019-21). He graduated from NC State in 2018 with a degree in sport management while also working as a student assistant on the swimming & diving program during the 2017-18 campaign. His first coaching job came as an assistant at TAC Titans, where worked with swimmers such as Claire Curzan, Charlotte Hook, and Ashley Twichell.

“We are really excited to bring Caleb into the Tennessee Volunteer family,” Tennessee head coach Matt Kredich said. “Caleb will bring a lot to our program — great energy, a compelling vision for our team and some great coaching experience at outstanding college and club teams. He’s been mentored by some of the best and most innovative coaches in swimming today, most recently by Matt Barany at the University of Richmond. He is known as a relentless recruiter and a coach who puts a very high value on relationships with the athletes he coaches.”

At his last stop at Richmond, Lawrence helped the Spiders secure back-to-back finishes at the A-10 Championships. His time at Notre Dame overlapped with ACC Freshman of the Year Jack Hoagland.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Volunteer family,” Lawrence said. “I have admired Matt Kredich and his staff for some time now and would like to extend a huge thanks to him and Senior Associate Athletic Director Tyler Johnson for this incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to begin competing for championships on Rocky Top.”

Lawrence will be one of five paid swimming associate or assistant coaches at Tennessee next season under Kredich. Lawrence joins Rob Collins as assistants while Sarah Collins (née Dunleavy) was promoted from volunteer assistant to associate head coach in June, replacing Josh Huger after he left for Cal, while Rich Murphy and Ashley Jahn return as associates. On the diving side, Colin Zeng will serve as the first full-time assistant diving coach in program history under head diving coach Dave Parrington.

The Tennessee men finished 7th at last year’s NCAA Championship meet while the Tennessee women finished 8th.