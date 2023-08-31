So Ogata Tops Tomoru Honda To Kick Off Japan Inter-College Championships

2023 JAPAN INTER-COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, October 31st – Sunday, September 3rd

Tokyo Aquatics Center

LCM (50m)

Results (in Japanese)

The 2023 Japanese Intercollegiate Swimming Championships began this week with the nation’s top universities vying for the overall team trophy and bragging rights as the top swimming school.

Right off the bat, So Ogata made his presence known in the men’s 400m IM, taking the event over the 2022 champion Tomoru Honda.

Honda, the men’s 200m butterfly bronze medalist at this year’s World Championships, clocked 4:12.58 while Ei Kamikawabata hit 4:14.36 as the bronze medalist.

Kamikawabata took bronze in this men’s 400m IM event at this year’s World University Games, posting a time of 4:17.87 in China. He owns a personal best of 4:13.21 from the 2023 World Championships Trials.

The women’s 100m free was highlighted by Nagisa Ikemoto, with the 21-year-old Olympian producing a winning mark of 54.11.

Splitting 26.35/27.76, Ikemoto logged the swiftest time of her career, overtaking her previous career-quickest time of 54.31 from April of this year. Ikemoto now represents Japan’s 5th-fastest female in history in this event.

Japanese Women’s 5 Fastest Performers All-Time

Rikako Ikee, 52.79 2018 Miki Uchida, 53.93 2016 Haruka Ueda, 54.00 2012 Chihiro Igarashi, 54.10 2021 Nagisa Ikemoto, 54.11 2023

In the men’s edition of the 100m free, it was Taikan Tanaka who topped the podium, putting up the sole sub-49 second result of the field.

Tanaka touched the time pad in a result of 48.84, giving himself a healthy advantage over the next-closest swimmer, Konosuke Yanagimoto, who hit 49.05 as the silver medalist.

For Tanaka, his outing marked the first time he’s been under the 49-second barrier. Entering this meet, the 22-year-old’s best result rested at the 49.41 he registered at the 2022 Japan National Championships. He’s now Japan’s 8th-best performer in history.

Additional Medalists