Colin Zeng Promoted to Assistant Diving Coach At Tennessee

A three-time NCAA champion and two-time CSCAA Diver of the Year honoree, VFL Colin Zeng has been promoted to assistant coach within the Tennessee diving program, coach Dave Parrington announced on August 1, 2023.

“I am extremely pleased to announce the addition of Colin Zeng as our first ever full-time assistant diving coach,” Parrington said. “Colin’s competitive skillset, experience, quest for perfection and expertise as one of our most decorated Vol divers in history commands immediate respect. In his role as graduate assistant the past 18 months, his attention to detail, diving know-how, passion, communicative skills and drive for excellence in the sport will be invaluable to not only our divers but the entire swimming and diving squads. We are excited to have Colin on board in his new capacity.”

This past year, Zeng helped coach Tennessee diver Bryden Hattie to a National Runner-Up finish on the platform, while also garnering All-America honors on the 3-meter to round off his impressive season. Hattie also earned SEC Diver of Year honors, becoming the sixth Vol to achieve this honor since 2014.

Zeng, the only Vol diver ever to win a national championship in two different events, holds the program record on the 3-meter (495.15) and platform (507.15) while ranking third on the 1-meter (455.60). With his score on the platform, he stands as the only Tennessee diver to eclipse the impressive 500-point margin in the event.

A two-time SEC Diver of the Year, Zeng won a pair of gold medals at the SEC Championships during his senior campaign, posting the top score on the 3-meter and platform. In total, he brought home four medals during his two seasons with the Vols and earned All-America and All-SEC honors both years.

“It is truly a special gift to continue to coach on the same team I dove for in college,” Zeng said. “I want it to be a gift that keeps on giving. So, I’m excited to give back and give my all for Tennessee.”

After finishing his collegiate career and prior to his return to Rocky Top, the Fujian, China, native spent stints at Iowa (2019-20) as a graduate assistant coach and Colorado Mesa (2020-21) as the diving coach. With Colorado Mesa, he coached Ammar Hassan to a pair of NCAA Division II titles on the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards at the 2021 championships. He also helped Jolynn Harris to a second-place finish on the 1-meter on the women’s side. In his lone season with Iowa, Zeng coached a pair of underclassmen divers to All-America honors in three events.

Before arriving at Tennessee as a student-athlete, Zeng spent three seasons at Ohio State (2014-17), where he was a national champion on the platform in 2016 and won a pair of Big Ten titles.