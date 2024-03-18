2024 NCAA Zone C Diving: Indiana Sweeps, Qualifies Four Women & Three Men For NCAAs

2024 NCAA ZONE C CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 14-16, 2024

Ralph Wright Natatorium — Louisville, Kentucky

Results

Qualifying Process

The final piece of the NCAA Championship qualification puzzle is the Zone Diving Championships, which are running from five sites this week across the country.

The Zone C Championships wrapped up on Saturday from the University of Louisville’s Ralph Wright Natatorium, finalizing the divers who have punched their ticket to the NCAA Championships later this month.

Of course, teams near or at the roster limit can scratch divers if they choose to, though that only applies to a few select teams. In the vast majority of cases, qualifying at their respective Zone competition locks in a diver’s NCAA spot.

Note that divers only count as a half a participant in terms of the 18-participant roster cap.

Simplified Qualifying Process:

The top five female and top four male divers from each event at their respective zone championship automatically qualify for NCAAs.

Each zone then earns an additional number of qualifying spots in each event based on how it performed at last season’s NCAAs.

Divers who qualify in one event can also compete in other event(s) at NCAAs provided they finished in the top 12 at their respective Zone meet.

ZONE C ALLOCATIONS

1-Meter 3-Meter Platform Women 7 11 11 Men 7 10 8

WOMEN’S ZONE C RECAP

Indiana senior Anne Fowler swept the springboards and junior Skyler Liu topped the platform event as the Hoosier women went three-for-three in the individual events at the Zone C Championships.

Fowler, the NCAA runner-up last season on 3-meter, edged out Ohio State’s Lena Hentschel by 1.1 points in the 1-meter final, and followed up by topping Purdue’s Daryn Wright by more than 22 points on 3-meter.

On the final day of competition, Liu won the platform event by nearly 14 points over Louisville’s Else Praasterink, locking in her spot in all three events for NCAAs. Liu, who was 4th on platform at the 2023 NCAAs, was also 4th on 1-meter and 5th on 3-meter at Zone C.

Praasterink, Ohio State’s Janie Boyle, Northwestern’s Markie Hopkins and Indiana’s Ella Roselli joined Liu in qualifying for all three events at NCAAs.

Women’s Zone C Qualifiers – By Event

Women’s Zone C Qualifiers – Full List

NCAA Qualifiers Event(s) 1 Anne Fowler, Indiana 1m, 3m 2 Lena Hentschel, Ohio State 1m, 3m* 3 Caroline Brady, Notre Dame 1m, 3m 4 Skyler Liu, Indiana 1m, 3m, Platform 5 Else Praasterink, Louisville 1m, 3m, Platform 6 Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville 1m 7 Jaye Patrick, Purdue 1m, Platform 8 Daryn Wright, Purdue 3m, Platform 9 Sophie McAfee, Purdue 3m, Platform 10 Janie Boyle, Ohio State 3m, Platform, 1m* 11 Markie Hopkins, Northwestern 3m, Platform, 1m* 12 Kiarra Milligan, Michigan 3m 13 Lily Witte, Indiana 3m, 1m* 14 Grace Courtney, Notre Dame 3m, 1m* 15 Maycey Vieta, Purdue Platform 16 Ciara Mcging, Ohio State Platform 17 Ella Roselli, Indiana Platform, 1m*, 3m* 18 Jenna Sonnenberg, Purdue Platform

*Events in which the diver didn’t finish in a designated spot but qualified by virtue of a top-12 finish.

MEN’S ZONE C RECAP

The loaded men’s field featured the two returning NCAA champions in Ohio State’s Lyle Yost and Indiana’s Carson Tyler, and it was Tyler stealing the show, solidifying himself as one of the frontrunners for NCAAs, especially with the graduation of former teammate Andrew Capobianco, who won the NCAA title on 3-meter last year.

Tyler, the reigning NCAA champion on platform who was also 4th on 3-meter, swept the men’s events dominantly.

Yost, the 2023 national champion on 1-meter, was 4th in that event and 6th on 3-meter, qualifying for NCAAs but finishing well back of Tyler.

Another top performer at last season’s NCAAs, Indiana junior Quinn Henninger was consistent in finishing inside a qualifying spot in every event, highlighted by a runner-up finish on 3-meter.

Tyler, Henninger, Yost, OSU’s Clayton Chaplin and Purdue’s Jordan Rzepka were the divers to qualify in every event for NCAAs.

Ohio State’s Jack Matthews was a scorer on both springboard events at the 2023 NCAAs but failed to qualify for the 2024 edition, placing 13th on 1-meter, 18th on 3-meter and then scratching the final on platform.

Men’s Zone C Qualifiers – By Event

Men’s Zone C Qualifiers – Full List

NCAA Qualifiers Event(s) 1 Carson Tyler, Indiana 1m, 3m, Platform 2 Quinn Henninger, Indiana 1m, 3m, Platform 3 Holden Higbie, Purdue 3m, Platform, 1m* 4 Clayton Chaplin, Ohio State 1m, 3m, Platform 5 Sebastian Otero, IUPUI 3m, 1m* 6 Lyle Yost, Ohio State 1m, 3m, Platform* 7 Maxwell Miller, Purdue 1m, 3m 8 Jordan Rzepka, Purdue 1m, 3m, Platform 9 Maxwell Weinrich, Indiana 3m, Platform 10 Cameron Gammage, Michigan 3m, 1m* 11 Daniel Knapp, Notre Dame 1m, 3m* 12 Benedict Nguyen, Notre Dame Platform 13 Mohamed Noaman, Ohio State Platform, 3m*

*Events in which the diver didn’t finish in a designated spot but qualified by virtue of a top-12 finish.

Indiana announced on Sunday its final roster for NCAAs, which included all seven divers.