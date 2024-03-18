2024 NCAA Zone C Diving: Indiana Sweeps, Qualifies Four Women & Three Men For NCAAs

2024 NCAA ZONE C CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 14-16, 2024
- Ralph Wright Natatorium — Louisville, Kentucky
- Results
- Qualifying Process
The final piece of the NCAA Championship qualification puzzle is the Zone Diving Championships, which are running from five sites this week across the country.
The Zone C Championships wrapped up on Saturday from the University of Louisville’s Ralph Wright Natatorium, finalizing the divers who have punched their ticket to the NCAA Championships later this month.
Of course, teams near or at the roster limit can scratch divers if they choose to, though that only applies to a few select teams. In the vast majority of cases, qualifying at their respective Zone competition locks in a diver’s NCAA spot.
Note that divers only count as a half a participant in terms of the 18-participant roster cap.
Simplified Qualifying Process:
- The top five female and top four male divers from each event at their respective zone championship automatically qualify for NCAAs.
- Each zone then earns an additional number of qualifying spots in each event based on how it performed at last season’s NCAAs.
- Divers who qualify in one event can also compete in other event(s) at NCAAs provided they finished in the top 12 at their respective Zone meet.
ZONE C ALLOCATIONS
|1-Meter
|3-Meter
|Platform
|Women
|7
|11
|11
|Men
|7
|10
|8
WOMEN’S ZONE C RECAP
Indiana senior Anne Fowler swept the springboards and junior Skyler Liu topped the platform event as the Hoosier women went three-for-three in the individual events at the Zone C Championships.
Fowler, the NCAA runner-up last season on 3-meter, edged out Ohio State’s Lena Hentschel by 1.1 points in the 1-meter final, and followed up by topping Purdue’s Daryn Wright by more than 22 points on 3-meter.
On the final day of competition, Liu won the platform event by nearly 14 points over Louisville’s Else Praasterink, locking in her spot in all three events for NCAAs. Liu, who was 4th on platform at the 2023 NCAAs, was also 4th on 1-meter and 5th on 3-meter at Zone C.
Praasterink, Ohio State’s Janie Boyle, Northwestern’s Markie Hopkins and Indiana’s Ella Roselli joined Liu in qualifying for all three events at NCAAs.
Women’s Zone C Qualifiers – By Event
|Women’s 1-Meter
|Women’s 3-Meter
|Platform
|1
|Anne Fowler, Indiana
|Anne Fowler, Indiana
|Skyler Liu, Indiana
|2
|Lena Hentschel, Ohio State
|Daryn Wright, Purdue
|Else Praasterink, Louisville
|3
|Caroline Brady, Notre Dame
|Sophie McAfee, Purdue
|Maycey Vieta, Purdue
|4
|Skyler Liu, Indiana
|Caroline Brady, Notre Dame
|Daryn Wright, Purdue
|5
|Else Praasterink, Louisville
|Skyler Liu, Indiana
|Jaye Patrick, Purdue
|6
|Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville
|Janie Boyle, Ohio State
|Janie Boyle, Ohio State
|7
|Jaye Patrick, Purdue
|Markie Hopkins, Northwestern
|Ciara Mcging, Ohio State
|8
|Kiarra Milligan, Michigan
|Sophie McAfee, Purdue
|9
|Else Praasterink, Louisville
|Ella Roselli, Indiana
|10
|Lily Witte, Indiana
|Jenna Sonnenberg, Purdue
|11
|Grace Courtney, Notre Dame
|Markie Hopkins, Northwestern
Women’s Zone C Qualifiers – Full List
|NCAA Qualifiers
|Event(s)
|1
|Anne Fowler, Indiana
|1m, 3m
|2
|Lena Hentschel, Ohio State
|1m, 3m*
|3
|Caroline Brady, Notre Dame
|1m, 3m
|4
|Skyler Liu, Indiana
|1m, 3m, Platform
|5
|Else Praasterink, Louisville
|1m, 3m, Platform
|6
|Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville
|1m
|7
|Jaye Patrick, Purdue
|1m, Platform
|8
|Daryn Wright, Purdue
|3m, Platform
|9
|Sophie McAfee, Purdue
|3m, Platform
|10
|Janie Boyle, Ohio State
|3m, Platform, 1m*
|11
|Markie Hopkins, Northwestern
|3m, Platform, 1m*
|12
|Kiarra Milligan, Michigan
|3m
|13
|Lily Witte, Indiana
|3m, 1m*
|14
|Grace Courtney, Notre Dame
|3m, 1m*
|15
|Maycey Vieta, Purdue
|Platform
|16
|Ciara Mcging, Ohio State
|Platform
|17
|Ella Roselli, Indiana
|Platform, 1m*, 3m*
|18
|Jenna Sonnenberg, Purdue
|Platform
*Events in which the diver didn’t finish in a designated spot but qualified by virtue of a top-12 finish.
MEN’S ZONE C RECAP
The loaded men’s field featured the two returning NCAA champions in Ohio State’s Lyle Yost and Indiana’s Carson Tyler, and it was Tyler stealing the show, solidifying himself as one of the frontrunners for NCAAs, especially with the graduation of former teammate Andrew Capobianco, who won the NCAA title on 3-meter last year.
Tyler, the reigning NCAA champion on platform who was also 4th on 3-meter, swept the men’s events dominantly.
Yost, the 2023 national champion on 1-meter, was 4th in that event and 6th on 3-meter, qualifying for NCAAs but finishing well back of Tyler.
Another top performer at last season’s NCAAs, Indiana junior Quinn Henninger was consistent in finishing inside a qualifying spot in every event, highlighted by a runner-up finish on 3-meter.
Tyler, Henninger, Yost, OSU’s Clayton Chaplin and Purdue’s Jordan Rzepka were the divers to qualify in every event for NCAAs.
Ohio State’s Jack Matthews was a scorer on both springboard events at the 2023 NCAAs but failed to qualify for the 2024 edition, placing 13th on 1-meter, 18th on 3-meter and then scratching the final on platform.
Men’s Zone C Qualifiers – By Event
|Men’s 1-Meter
|Men’s 3-Meter
|Platform
|1
|Carson Tyler, Indiana
|Carson Tyler, Indiana
|Carson Tyler, Indiana
|2
|Daniel Knapp, Notre Dame
|Quinn Henninger, Indiana
|Maxwell Weinrich, Indiana
|3
|Clayton Chaplin, Ohio State
|Holden Higbie, Purdue
|Holden Higbie, Purdue
|4
|Lyle Yost, Ohio State
|Clayton Chaplin, Ohio State
|Jordan Rzepka, Purdue
|5
|Quinn Henninger, Indiana
|Sebastian Otero, IUPUI
|Benedict Nguyen, Notre Dame
|6
|Jordan Rzepka, Purdue
|Lyle Yost, Ohio State
|Clayton Chaplin, Ohio State
|7
|Maxwell Miller, Purdue
|Maxwell Miller, Purdue
|Quinn Henninger, Indiana
|8
|Jordan Rzepka, Purdue
|Mohamed Noaman, Ohio State
|9
|Maxwell Weinrich, Indiana
|10
|Cameron Gammage, Michigan
Men’s Zone C Qualifiers – Full List
|NCAA Qualifiers
|Event(s)
|1
|Carson Tyler, Indiana
|1m, 3m, Platform
|2
|Quinn Henninger, Indiana
|1m, 3m, Platform
|3
|Holden Higbie, Purdue
|3m, Platform, 1m*
|4
|Clayton Chaplin, Ohio State
|1m, 3m, Platform
|5
|Sebastian Otero, IUPUI
|3m, 1m*
|6
|Lyle Yost, Ohio State
|1m, 3m, Platform*
|7
|Maxwell Miller, Purdue
|1m, 3m
|8
|Jordan Rzepka, Purdue
|1m, 3m, Platform
|9
|Maxwell Weinrich, Indiana
|3m, Platform
|10
|Cameron Gammage, Michigan
|3m, 1m*
|11
|Daniel Knapp, Notre Dame
|1m, 3m*
|12
|Benedict Nguyen, Notre Dame
|Platform
|13
|Mohamed Noaman, Ohio State
|Platform, 3m*
*Events in which the diver didn’t finish in a designated spot but qualified by virtue of a top-12 finish.
Indiana announced on Sunday its final roster for NCAAs, which included all seven divers.
When you have divers who score big points, you love them….when your team has no divers at NCAA’s, you scream “IT SHOULD BE a SEPARATE EVENT!!” 🙂
I’m not a diving guy by any means but it feels like Carson Tyler has seriously improved compared to last year
He could be one of the top 5 individual scorers at NCAAs.