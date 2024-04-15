Two-Time ACC Diving Coach of the Year John Proctor Leaves Florida State Program

Florida State head diving coach John Proctor is departing after a nine-year career leading the Seminoles crew. He will return home to Midland, Texas, where he coached the City of Midland diving team prior to joining Florida State for the 2014-2015 season. Proctor’s departure comes after his wife got a job that takes them back to Midland; since 2017, she has served as the executive director of the Tallahassee branch of the Ronald McDonald House.

Proctor was named the ACC Women’s Diving Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2020 and has led Florida State divers to 17 All-America honors and 7 ACC Championships.

Among his most famous proteges at Florida State are Katrina Young, who he coached to an ACC title on 1-meter in 2015, her senior season, before continuing to mentor her after graduation. That included the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and two medals at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships.

He also recruited and coached two-time ACC Diver of the Year Molly Carlson, who has gone on to become a two-time World Championship silver medalist in high diving for Canada.

Proctor was a member of the U.S. coaching staff at each of the last two Olympic Games.

At the 2024 NCAA Championship meets, Florida state qualified one woman diver Samantha Vear and a pair of platform divers to the men’s meet. Veer finished 41st on 1-meter and 15th on 3-meter, earning Honorable Mention All-America honors in the latter.

At the men’s meet, David Vargas finished 17th and Darwin Nolasco finished 23rd on platform.

All three divers are seniors, with Proctor acknowledging that group in his farewell message.

“All I can say is it’s been an incredible ride being a part of FSU Swimming and Diving,” Protcor said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the most amazing and talented young people and coaches I’ve ever known. Tallahassee was such a great place for myself and my wife and daughter.

“I want to thank (head swimming & diving coach) Neal Studd for being a swim coach that respected and supported diving from day one and for turning into a lifelong friend. I want to thank all of the divers I had the privilege of working with all these years. I especially want to thank this group of athletes for the last four years, especially the last three months.

“They gave me a sendoff I could not have scripted any better! I love them all. Thanks for everything. Go Noles!”

Studd took over the swimming program in the 2016-2017 season.

Florida State made a video featuring current and former Noles divers talking about Proctor’s departure: