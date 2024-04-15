Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katharine Berkoff Gives Thoughts on Swimming Backstroke in a Football Stadium

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

NCAA Champion Katharine Berkoff reflects on her last NCAA Championships last month, her swims at the San Antonio Pro Swim, and what it will be like to swim backstroke at a football stadium at the 2024 US Olympic Trials.

1
Lovetoswim
18 minutes ago

I hope she makes it! She seems like a great person.

