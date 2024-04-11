2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet

Hello everyone! Welcome to the second finals session of the San Antonio stop of this year’s Pro Swim Series. We’ve left the 1500 freestyles behind and are diving straight in with the 100 freestyle. After that, there’s finals of the 100 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and 400 freestyle.

Order of Events

Women’s 100 freestyle

Men’s 100 freestyle

Women’s 100 breaststroke

Men’s 100 breaststroke

Women’s 200 butterfly

Men’s 200 butterfly

Women’s 400 freestyle

Men’s 400 freestyle

Siobhan Haughey leads a stacked field in the women’s 100 freestyle. Haughey clocked 53.67 in prelims and was joined by Simone Manuel (53.88) and Torri Huske (53.91) under 54 seconds in prelims. Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh (54.00) and Kate Douglass (54.08) are still very much in the picture for the win this evening as well.

Douglass has a tight turn around after the 100 freestyle as the 100 breaststroke is the very next event. She’s seeded third there behind Texas breaststroke duo Lydia Jacoby and Anna Elendt. The Longhorns will swim side-by-side in the middle of the pool this evening and were separated by just five-hundredths after prelims. Jacoby secured lane 4 in 1:06.76, but Douglass, Lilly King, and Kaitlyn Dobler are within striking distance of the top two.

On the other hand, in the women’s 200 fly Regan Smith put herself well clear of the field this morning. Smith, who already took down the Pro Swim Series record this year, popped 2:05.92 this morning. She’ll take a run at her record of 2:04.80 tonight.

The Sun Devils will aim for a sweep of the 200 butterfly in San Antonio. The top four qualifiers on the men’s side all train in Tempe (though that may not be true for long). Chase Kalisz posted the top time out of prelims in a 1:57.54. Luca Urlando, Leon Marchand, and Ilya Kharun are right behind him though. Urlando swam a 1:57.64 in prelims with Marhand just a hundredth behind him and Kharun three-hundredths back.

The college swimmers took control of the men’s 100 freestyle prelims, claiming the top four spots as Rafael Miroslaw qualified first overall (48.77). That could mean we’ll see some outside smoke from the pros tonight–Caeleb Dressel will swim from lane 8 (49.10) and Ryan Held from lane 2 (48.95)

