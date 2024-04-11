2024 Canadian Open: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 SPEEDO CANADIAN SWIMMING OPEN
- April 10-13, 2024
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre
- Toronto, Ontario, CAN
- LCM (50 meters)
- Prelims 9:30 a.m. (ET) / Finals 6 p.m. (ET)
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap
The second night of Canadian Open action continues in Toronto on Thursday with finals of the 100 free, 50 back, 100 breast, 400 IM, and 50 fly on the schedule for this evening’s session.
There’s a ton of star power in the women’s 100 free, where Mary-Sophie Harvey (54.51), Penny Oleksiak (54.67), Summer McIntosh (54.74), and Maggie MacNeil (55.38) led the way in prelims this morning. On Wednesday night, McIntosh kicked off the competition with a world-leading time in the 200 free (1:54.21).
McIntosh will return to the pool later for a double in the 100 breast, which should be an exciting battle between Alexanne Lepage (1:07.72), Shona Branton (1:07.97), Kelsey Wog (1:08.33), and Sophie Angus (1:08.49). Lepage is looking for redemption after losing to Branton last month at the U SPORTS Championships (1:07.64 to 1:08.07).
Stay tuned for live updates below:
WOMEN’S PARA 100 FREE — FINAL
- Canadian Para Record S5: 1:32.41, Alisson Gobeil (2023)
- Canadian Para Record S7: 1:13.97, Tess Routliffe (2016)
- Canadian Para Record S10: 58.14, Aurelie Rivard (2021)
Top 3:
- Jaime Cosgriffe, S10 – 1:03.28
- Yang Tan, S7 – 1:15.72
- Jessica Tinney, S5 – 1:44.21
MEN’S PARA 100 FREE — FINAL
- Canadian Para Record S8: 1:00.78, Reid Maxwell (2024)
Top 1:
- Edward Major-Gingras, S8 – 1:12.38
WOMEN’S 100 FREE — FINAL
- Canadian Record: 52.59, Penny Oleksiak (2021)
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 53.61
Top 10:
- Summer McIntosh (SYS) – 53.90
- Maggie MacNeil (LAC) – 54.01
- Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAMO) – 54.27
- Penny Oleksiak (TSC) – 54.43
- Sylvia Statkevicius (ESWIM) – 55.46
- Delia Lloyd (ESWIM) – 55.61
- Rebecca Smith (CASC) – 55.63
- Ella Jansen (HPCONT) – 55.68
- Danielle Hanus (RAPID) – 55.88
- Jenna Walters (GMAC) – 56.06
MEN’S 100 FREE — FINAL
- Canadian Record: 47.27, Brent Hayden (2009)
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 48.34
- Jere Hribar (LSU) – 49.26
- Javier Acevedo (AJAX) – 49.51
- Yuri Kisil (CASC) – 49.63
- Stephen Calkins (UCSC) – 50.18
- Yousuf Almatrooshi (UAESF) – 50.43
- Ricky Balduccini (GTCH) – 50.96
- Luka Cvetko (ND) – 50.98
- Leandro Odorici (GTCH) – 51.00
- Ethan Ekk (ATAC) – 51.02
- James Ward (UNVAR) – 51.11
WOMEN’S PARA 50 BACK — FINAL
- Canadian Para Record S4: 57.07, Joelle Rivard (2005)
- Canadian Para Record S5: 55.91, Alisson Gobeil (2023)
WOMEN’S 50 BACK — FINAL
- Canadian Record: 27.18, Kylie Masse (2022)
MEN’S 50 BACK — FINAL
- Canadian Record: 24.90, Javier Acevedo (2023)
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST — FINAL
- Canadian Record: 1:05.74, Annamay Pierse (2009)
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:06.79
MEN’S 100 BREAST — FINAL
- Canadian Record: 59.85, Scott Dickens (2012)
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 59.49
WOMEN’S PARA 100 BREAST — FINAL
- Canadian Para Record SB5: 2:01.19, Valerie Drapeau (2017)
- Canadian Para Record SB6: 1:42.80, Camille Berube (2021)
- Canadian Para Record SB9: 1:16.93, Jessica Sloan (2000)
MEN’S PARA 100 BREAST — FINAL
- Canadian Para Record SB13: 1:16.50, Caleb Arndt (2017)
WOMEN’S 400 IM — FINAL
- Canadian Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:38.53
MEN’S 400 IM — FINAL
- Canadian Record: 4:11.41, Brian Johns (2008)
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:12.50
WOMEN’S 50 FLY — FINAL
- Canadian Record: 25.62, Penny Oleksiak (2017)
MEN’S 50 FLY — FINAL
- Canadian Record: 23.25, Finlay Knox (2024)
1:07.4 Branton
1:07.5 Wog
1:07. 75 LePage
1:07.80 Angus
Should be quite the race at the trials next month.
It’s weird to see Summer was out the fastest, and then MacNeil come back at her. Definitely expected the opposite.
i have a theory that sometimes sprinters are better at coming back on a 100 than 200+ specialists because the speed down the first 50 is inherently easier for them as sprinters. so although in general the 200+ endurance is higher, the sprinter can just hold high speed easier. dunno
PBs for both Delia Lloyd and Madison kryger in 50back.
This live result page is dumb af. Keeps switching me to the wrong day probably because we’re a day ahead here.
MacNeil won 2023 trials in 54.5, there was 4 under that time without taylor ruck!
Hard to not improve on 2023 trials.
Half second PB for Summer in the 1 free 53.90
Nice. I feel like she’ll definitely be on the relay even with the double
She’s already shown she can do the double at Comm Games. Last year she probably just found it hard to get up for the relay after what happened in the 400 free.
Nice PB for Summer. Penny with another time drop which is so nice to see.