2024 Canadian Open: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 SPEEDO CANADIAN SWIMMING OPEN

The second night of Canadian Open action continues in Toronto on Thursday with finals of the 100 free, 50 back, 100 breast, 400 IM, and 50 fly on the schedule for this evening’s session.

There’s a ton of star power in the women’s 100 free, where Mary-Sophie Harvey (54.51), Penny Oleksiak (54.67), Summer McIntosh (54.74), and Maggie MacNeil (55.38) led the way in prelims this morning. On Wednesday night, McIntosh kicked off the competition with a world-leading time in the 200 free (1:54.21).

McIntosh will return to the pool later for a double in the 100 breast, which should be an exciting battle between Alexanne Lepage (1:07.72), Shona Branton (1:07.97), Kelsey Wog (1:08.33), and Sophie Angus (1:08.49). Lepage is looking for redemption after losing to Branton last month at the U SPORTS Championships (1:07.64 to 1:08.07).

Stay tuned for live updates below:

WOMEN’S PARA 100 FREE — FINAL

Canadian Para Record S5: 1:32.41, Alisson Gobeil (2023)

Canadian Para Record S7: 1:13.97, Tess Routliffe (2016)

Canadian Para Record S10: 58.14, Aurelie Rivard (2021)

Top 3:

Jaime Cosgriffe, S10 – 1:03.28 Yang Tan, S7 – 1:15.72 Jessica Tinney, S5 – 1:44.21

MEN’S PARA 100 FREE — FINAL

Canadian Para Record S8: 1:00.78, Reid Maxwell (2024)

Top 1:

Edward Major-Gingras, S8 – 1:12.38

WOMEN’S 100 FREE — FINAL

Canadian Record: 52.59, Penny Oleksiak (2021)

(2021) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 53.61

Top 10:

MEN’S 100 FREE — FINAL

Canadian Record: 47.27, Brent Hayden (2009)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 48.34

Jere Hribar (LSU) – 49.26 Javier Acevedo (AJAX) – 49.51 Yuri Kisil (CASC) – 49.63 Stephen Calkins (UCSC) – 50.18 Yousuf Almatrooshi (UAESF) – 50.43 Ricky Balduccini (GTCH) – 50.96 Luka Cvetko (ND) – 50.98 Leandro Odorici (GTCH) – 51.00 Ethan Ekk (ATAC) – 51.02 James Ward (UNVAR) – 51.11

WOMEN’S PARA 50 BACK — FINAL

Canadian Para Record S4: 57.07, Joelle Rivard (2005)

Canadian Para Record S5: 55.91, Alisson Gobeil (2023)

WOMEN’S 50 BACK — FINAL

Canadian Record: 27.18, Kylie Masse (2022)

MEN’S 50 BACK — FINAL

Canadian Record: 24.90, Javier Acevedo (2023)

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST — FINAL

Canadian Record: 1:05.74, Annamay Pierse (2009)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:06.79

MEN’S 100 BREAST — FINAL

Canadian Record: 59.85, Scott Dickens (2012)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 59.49

WOMEN’S PARA 100 BREAST — FINAL

Canadian Para Record SB5: 2:01.19, Valerie Drapeau (2017)

Canadian Para Record SB6: 1:42.80, Camille Berube (2021)

Canadian Para Record SB9: 1:16.93, Jessica Sloan (2000)

MEN’S PARA 100 BREAST — FINAL

Canadian Para Record SB13: 1:16.50, Caleb Arndt (2017)

WOMEN’S 400 IM — FINAL

Canadian Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:38.53

MEN’S 400 IM — FINAL

Canadian Record: 4:11.41, Brian Johns (2008)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:12.50

WOMEN’S 50 FLY — FINAL

Canadian Record: 25.62, Penny Oleksiak (2017)

MEN’S 50 FLY — FINAL