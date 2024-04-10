2024 Canadian Open: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 SPEEDO CANADIAN SWIMMING OPEN

Rise and shine everyone — it’s the first session of the inaugural Canadian Swimming Open! This is a four-day meet and we’re wasting no time as it’s an action packed first prelims session.

Order of Events:

Women’s Para 200 freestyle

Men’s Para 200 freestyle

Women’s 200 freestyle

Men’s 200 freestyle

Women’s Para 100 backstroke

Men’s Para 100 backstroke*

Women’s 100 backstroke

Men’s 100 backstroke

Women’s 200 fly

Men’s 200 fly

Women’s Para 50 fly

Men’s Para 50 fly*

Women’s 1500 free (slower heats)

Men’s 800 free (slower heats)

*No swimmers currently entered

Barring scratches, Summer McIntosh takes on a 200 freestyle/100 backstroke double here on Day 1. She’s the top seed in the 200 free by almost three seconds (1:54.13) ahead of Mary-Sophie Harvey (1:57.06). In 100 back, it’s the three-time Doha Worlds bronze medalist Ingrid Wilm who leads the way in 58.80. McIntosh is seeded second with the lifetime best 59.64 she swam leading off a Sarasota Sharks relay in February 2024.

Maggie MacNeil is sitting further down the psyched sheet at the 23rd with an SCM seed time. MacNeil has shown off her backstroke speed in yards and SCM–where she’s a 50 back Worlds gold medalist–she’s more known in the long-course pool for her butterfly prowess. So, it will be interesting to her take on backstroke as part of this last tune-up before 2024 Olympic Trials next month.

Nicholas Bennett is the only man entered in the men’s para 200 freestyle, but don’t let that fool you. In just the second event of the meet we may prove to be on record watch. Bennett owns the Canadian S14 Para Record, which he set at 1:54.41 in 2022. Since then, he’s broken out on the international stage; in 2023 he won his first world titles at the Para Swimming World Championships, including the 200 free title.

Other names to watch in the men’s races this session are Finlay Knox and Javier Acevedo. They’ll face off twice this session in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. In the former, they’re separated by less than a second on paper with Acevedo leading the newly crowned 200 IM World champion 1:47.72 to 1:48.17. Tristan Jankovics (1:49.64) and Alex Axon (1:50.27), two swimmers fresh off the NCAA Championships, are looking to get in on the action in the 200 free too, as is Lorne Wigginton (1:50.87).

In the 100 backstroke, Acevedo owns the Canadian records in all three backstroke disciplines. He’s the second seed heading into the event behind Pan Am Games bronze medalist Blake Tierney (53.65).

Women’s Para 200-Meter Freestyle — Prelims

Canadian Para Record S4: 4:08.75 — Joelle Rivard (2005)

Canadian Para Record S5: 3:21.18 — Marie Dannhaeuser (2000)

Canadian Para Record S14: 2:15.16 — Angela Marina (2019)

Top 16:

Men’s Para 200-Meter Freestyle — Prelims

Canadian Para Record S14: 1:54.41 — Nicholas Bennett (2022)

Top 16:

Women’s 200-Meter Freestyle — Prelims

Canadian Record: 1:53.65 — Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:57.26

Top 16:

Men’s 200-Meter Freestyle — Prelims

Canadian Record: 1:46.40 — Brent Hayden (2008)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:46.26

Top 16:

Women’s Para 100-Meter Backstroke — Prelims

Canadian Para Record S6: 1:20.76 — Shelby Newkirk (2022)

Canadian Para Record S7: 1:19.99 — Shelby Newkirk (2019)

Canadian Para Record S10: 1:05.90 — Summer Mortimer (2012)

Top 16:

Men’s Para 100-Meter Backstroke — Prelims

Note: Currently, there are no swimmers entered in this event. But it remains on the psych sheet, so we’ll keep it on our schedule too.

Women’s 100-Meter Backstroke — Prelims

Canadian Record: 57.70 — Kylie Masse (2021)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 59.99

Top 16:

Men’s 100-Meter Backstroke — Prelims

Canadian Record: 53.35 — Markus Thormeyer (2019)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 53.74

Top 16:

Women’s 200-Meter Butterfly — Prelims

Canadian Record: 2:04.06 — Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 2:08.43

Top 16:

Men’s 200-Meter Butterfly — Prelims

Canadian Record: 1:53.82 — Ilya Kharun (2023)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:55.78

Top 16:

Women’s Para 50-Meter Butterfly — Prelims

Canadian Para Record S4: 52.09 — Tammy Cunnington (2016)

Canadian Para Record S5: 54.24 — Jordan Tucker (2022)

Top 16:

Men’s Para 50-Meter Butterfly — Prelims

Note: Currently, there are no swimmers entered in this event. But it remains on the psych sheet, so we’ll keep it on our schedule too.

Women’s 1500-Meter Freestyle — Timed Final (Slower Heats)

Canadian Record: 15:57.15 — Brittany MacLean (2014)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 16:09.09

Top 8 Leaderboard:

Men’s 800-Meter Freestyle — Timed Final (Slower Heats

Canadian Record: 7:41.86 — Ryan Cochrane (2011)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 7:51.65

Top 8 Leaderboard: