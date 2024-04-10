Beloved Swim Coach Lash Turville Dies At 85

Former elite swim coach Lash Turville, founder of the Reno Aquatic Club, died on March 26 at the age of 85.

A leader in the swimming community, Turville kick-started multiple swim programs throughout his career and coached several swimmers who would go on to become Olympians and elite-level competitors.

Born in Summit, NJ, Turville grew up in a military family and later served two years on naval aircraft carriers.

Turville attended San Jose State University, where he studied elementary education and recreation. He began coaching swimming while teaching elementary school in the Cupertino School District.

During this time, he formed the De Anza Swim Team, which became the largest swim club in the country while under his leadership.

Turville moved to Reno in 1973, where he founded the Reno Aquatic Club and established high school swimming programs throughout the state; he was hired by the Washoe County School District to develop the first swimming programs offered by the county.

While in Reno, Turville also implemented the “Learn to Swim Program” for second through sixth-grade students.

He was the first person to be inducted into the Reno Aquatic Club Hall of Fame.

After spending time away from coaching while living in Washington State with his family, Turville returned to Reno in 2007 and was asked to coach the Bishop Manogue High School swim team. He coached for five more years before finally retiring.

Turville is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gigi, as well as 11 children, 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family has asked for memorial donations to be made in Turville’s name to the University of Nevada, Reno women’s swim team in lieu of flowers.