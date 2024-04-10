2024 Aussie Age Champs Day 3: Flynn Southam Goes 1:46.43 FR, Joshua Conias Hits 22.35 FR

2024 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Monday, April 8th – Sunday, April 14th
- Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia
- LCM (50m)
Day three of the 2024 Australian Age Championships went on down under in Queensland with some of the country’s brightest up-and-coming youngsters competing in the pool. For some, these championships are a stepping stone for next week’s Australian National Championships, as well as the June Australian Olympic Trials. For others, this competition is a qualification opportunity for slots on the Junior Pan Pacific Championships roster.
Highlighting the session was 16-year-old Joshua Conias, coached under Tim Few, who swamped his age category in the boys 50 free, nailing a 22.35 to win the final. Finishing eight-tenths behind in second was Jackson Anderson (23.15). Conias’ winning time moved him from No. 5 to No. 2 all-time in 16-year-old Aussie male history, putting him now 0.02s behind Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers‘ 2015 top mark of 22.33.
18-year-old Flynn Southam lit up his age category of the boys 200 free at 1:46.43, remaining at No. 4 all-time in 18-year-old history, still more than two seconds behind Ian Thorpe‘s 2001 top mark of 1:44.03. Southam’s personal best sits at 1:46.24, which ranks No. 2 for all-time 17-year-old Aussie boys.
Featured alongside Australia’s top age group names, other top age group international names have electrified the finals session. 14-year-old Rohutu Teahui of Tahiti won his age category in the boys 100 back in a quick 58.32, an overwhelming 1.34s win over runner-up Maxwell Cunningham (59.56). For Teahui, the Tahiti teen puts himself in a 0.79s striking distance off Keha Desbordes‘ 57.53 national record. For Cunningham, his finals swim was a 1.43s drop from prelims (1:00.99) to break 1:00 for the first time.
Singapore’s Tedd Windsor Chan won the age 14 boys 50 breast at 29.85, just off his weeks-old personal best of 29.62. The Singaporean national record stands at 27.91 by Nick Mahabir, putting Chan 1.71s off his nation’s top time. Placing second to Chan was Christopher Montana, touching in a personal best of 30.39, the 3rd-fastest 14-year-old Aussie boy all-time. Third-place finisher Oscar Kolenbet also PB’d at 30.65, maintaining his No.7 all-time position in 14-year-old history.
For the age 14 girls side of the 50 breast, Georgia Edwards clocked in 32.17, making her No.2. all-time in her age category. Runner-up Lill Ribot-De-Bresac touched the wall at 32.83, which checks in as No. 8 all-time in the 14-year-old girls category. Also entering the all-time top 10 list for their age group was 16-year-old Jack Morrow, storming a 56.14 to win his event final and move to No. 9 all-time in history.
It was a tight finish for the 13-year-old girls 400 free final, with Arika Erdenko holding off an acclerating Ciara Jeffs on the last 100 to win by a narrow 0.11s, 4:26.66 to 4:26.77. It was even closer to the finish in the 14-year-old girls 200 free, with Eloise McClellan touching out Zahlie Snijders by seven one-hundredths, 2;04.36 to 2:04.43.
More Day Three Highlights
- During the girls 13-17 400 free relay, 17-year-old Olivia Wunsch led her relay off in a blistering 54.25, just off her 2023 World Junior title time of 53.71. That time is still good enough to remain in the top 10 performing times in Aussie age group event history.
- Worlds medalist Jaclyn Barclay topped the age 17 girls 50 back at 28.87, seven-tenths off her 2024 Worlds effort of 28.17, which placed 11th in semifinals two months ago.
- After Frankie Somerville broke 26 seconds for the first time to lead the age 15 girls 50 free prelims at 25.99, Lillie McPherson chopped 0.71s from prelims to win the final also cracking a first-time sub-26 at 25.73. Somerville settled for second with a slight drop at 25.92.
- 16-year-old Julia Remington won her second event here in Queensland, following the 200 breast yesterday, with a girls 200 IM win at 2:17.06 to narrowly hold off a charging Piper Asquith (2:17.52).
- In the 15-year-old boys 100 fly, Archie Kreutzberger dropped 1.89s from cruising to sixth in prelims at 57.83 to winning the final to break 56 seconds for the first time at 55.94.
- In the age 16 girls 50 free event, Sylvia Czajko won the final in a dominant 25.49, but was swifter in prelims at 25.27. That puts her 0.04s off the all-time top 10 performers in her age category.