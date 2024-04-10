2024 Aussie Age Champs Day 3: Flynn Southam Goes 1:46.43 FR, Joshua Conias Hits 22.35 FR

2024 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day three of the 2024 Australian Age Championships went on down under in Queensland with some of the country’s brightest up-and-coming youngsters competing in the pool. For some, these championships are a stepping stone for next week’s Australian National Championships, as well as the June Australian Olympic Trials. For others, this competition is a qualification opportunity for slots on the Junior Pan Pacific Championships roster.

Highlighting the session was 16-year-old Joshua Conias, coached under Tim Few, who swamped his age category in the boys 50 free, nailing a 22.35 to win the final. Finishing eight-tenths behind in second was Jackson Anderson (23.15). Conias’ winning time moved him from No. 5 to No. 2 all-time in 16-year-old Aussie male history, putting him now 0.02s behind Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers‘ 2015 top mark of 22.33.

18-year-old Flynn Southam lit up his age category of the boys 200 free at 1:46.43, remaining at No. 4 all-time in 18-year-old history, still more than two seconds behind Ian Thorpe‘s 2001 top mark of 1:44.03. Southam’s personal best sits at 1:46.24, which ranks No. 2 for all-time 17-year-old Aussie boys.

Featured alongside Australia’s top age group names, other top age group international names have electrified the finals session. 14-year-old Rohutu Teahui of Tahiti won his age category in the boys 100 back in a quick 58.32, an overwhelming 1.34s win over runner-up Maxwell Cunningham (59.56). For Teahui, the Tahiti teen puts himself in a 0.79s striking distance off Keha Desbordes‘ 57.53 national record. For Cunningham, his finals swim was a 1.43s drop from prelims (1:00.99) to break 1:00 for the first time.

Singapore’s Tedd Windsor Chan won the age 14 boys 50 breast at 29.85, just off his weeks-old personal best of 29.62. The Singaporean national record stands at 27.91 by Nick Mahabir, putting Chan 1.71s off his nation’s top time. Placing second to Chan was Christopher Montana, touching in a personal best of 30.39, the 3rd-fastest 14-year-old Aussie boy all-time. Third-place finisher Oscar Kolenbet also PB’d at 30.65, maintaining his No.7 all-time position in 14-year-old history.

For the age 14 girls side of the 50 breast, Georgia Edwards clocked in 32.17, making her No.2. all-time in her age category. Runner-up Lill Ribot-De-Bresac touched the wall at 32.83, which checks in as No. 8 all-time in the 14-year-old girls category. Also entering the all-time top 10 list for their age group was 16-year-old Jack Morrow, storming a 56.14 to win his event final and move to No. 9 all-time in history.

It was a tight finish for the 13-year-old girls 400 free final, with Arika Erdenko holding off an acclerating Ciara Jeffs on the last 100 to win by a narrow 0.11s, 4:26.66 to 4:26.77. It was even closer to the finish in the 14-year-old girls 200 free, with Eloise McClellan touching out Zahlie Snijders by seven one-hundredths, 2;04.36 to 2:04.43.

More Day Three Highlights