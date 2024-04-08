15-Yr-Old Sienna Toohey Impresses In 200 IM At 2024 Aussie Age Championships

2024 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Australian Age Championships kicked off today from Queensland with some of the nation’s most exciting young stars in the pool.

For some, the competition is a stepping stone for the Australian National Championships occurring next week, as well as the Australian Olympic Trials on the calendar for June.

This competition is a qualification opportunity in its own right, with athletes vying for slots on the Junior Pan Pacific Championshps roster.

Highlights

18-year-old Flynn Southam took on an uncharacteristic 400m freestyle today and wound up topping the podium. The World Championships medalist clocked a time of 3:52.13 to get the job done, beating out Anders McAlpine and Johann Szymanski in the process.

McAlpine scored silver in 3:52.44 and Szymanski posted 3:52.93 in the tight battle to the wall.

Southam’s effort represents the 2nd-best time of his career, sitting only behind the 3:52.07 registered at last year’s Sydney Open.

The girls’ 16-year-old 100m breaststroke saw an impressive time scored at the hands of Hayley Mackinder.

Mackinder, coached by two-time Olympian Thomas Fraser-Holmes, touched in a time of 1:08.89, hitting the sole time of the field under the 1:10 barrier.

Julia Remington of All Saints settled for silver in 1:10.25 while Ella Mounter logged 1:10.31 to round out the podium.

Mackinder’s time was just off her PB of 1:08.62 from finishing 9th in the event at the 2023 World Junior Championships.

Finally, 15-year-old Sienna Toohey continued her momentum from already-quick performances this year in the breaststroke.

Tonight the Albury athlete took on the 200m IM where she grabbed gold in 2:16.65.

That narrowly defeated Rocky City’s Amelie Smith who touched less than half a second back in 2:16.93. Manly’s Lillie McPherson also landed on the podium in 2:17.36 for the bronze medal.

Toohey’s performance clobbered her previous career-best mark of 2:21.06 from February’s NSW Country Championships.

Smith also destroyed the fastest she had been entering this meet, a standard of 2:18.64 from December’s Queensland Championships.

Both Toohey and Smith check themselves in on the list of all-time Aussie 15-year-old girls’ performers.

All-Time Fastest Aussie 15-Yr-Old Girl 200 IM Performers