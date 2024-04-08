15-Yr-Old Sienna Toohey Impresses In 200 IM At 2024 Aussie Age Championships

2024 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Monday, April 8th – Sunday, April 14th
- Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia
- LCM (50m)
The 2024 Australian Age Championships kicked off today from Queensland with some of the nation’s most exciting young stars in the pool.
For some, the competition is a stepping stone for the Australian National Championships occurring next week, as well as the Australian Olympic Trials on the calendar for June.
This competition is a qualification opportunity in its own right, with athletes vying for slots on the Junior Pan Pacific Championshps roster.
Highlights
18-year-old Flynn Southam took on an uncharacteristic 400m freestyle today and wound up topping the podium. The World Championships medalist clocked a time of 3:52.13 to get the job done, beating out Anders McAlpine and Johann Szymanski in the process.
McAlpine scored silver in 3:52.44 and Szymanski posted 3:52.93 in the tight battle to the wall.
Southam’s effort represents the 2nd-best time of his career, sitting only behind the 3:52.07 registered at last year’s Sydney Open.
The girls’ 16-year-old 100m breaststroke saw an impressive time scored at the hands of Hayley Mackinder.
Mackinder, coached by two-time Olympian Thomas Fraser-Holmes, touched in a time of 1:08.89, hitting the sole time of the field under the 1:10 barrier.
Julia Remington of All Saints settled for silver in 1:10.25 while Ella Mounter logged 1:10.31 to round out the podium.
Mackinder’s time was just off her PB of 1:08.62 from finishing 9th in the event at the 2023 World Junior Championships.
Finally, 15-year-old Sienna Toohey continued her momentum from already-quick performances this year in the breaststroke.
Tonight the Albury athlete took on the 200m IM where she grabbed gold in 2:16.65.
That narrowly defeated Rocky City’s Amelie Smith who touched less than half a second back in 2:16.93. Manly’s Lillie McPherson also landed on the podium in 2:17.36 for the bronze medal.
Toohey’s performance clobbered her previous career-best mark of 2:21.06 from February’s NSW Country Championships.
Smith also destroyed the fastest she had been entering this meet, a standard of 2:18.64 from December’s Queensland Championships.
Both Toohey and Smith check themselves in on the list of all-time Aussie 15-year-old girls’ performers.
All-Time Fastest Aussie 15-Yr-Old Girl 200 IM Performers
- Kaylee McKeown – 2:13.93, 2017
- Tara Kinder – 2:14.66, 2019
- Ellen Fullerton – 2:14.73, 2008
- Ella Ramsay – 2:15.18, 2019
- Emily Seebhom – 2:16.32, 2008
- Jenna Forrester – 2:16.33, 2019
- Emma Johnson – 2:16.56, 1996
- Sienna Toohey – 2:16.65, 2024
- Amelie Smith – 2:16.93, 2024
- Charli Brown – 2:17.03, 2018