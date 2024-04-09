2024 Australian Age Championships Day 2 Finals Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the 2024 Australian Age Championships unfolded today from Queensland with some of the nation’s most exciting young stars in the pool.

For some, the competition is a stepping stone for the Australian National Championships occurring next week, as well as the Australian Olympic Trials on the calendar for June.

This competition is a qualification opportunity in its own right, with athletes vying for slots on the Junior Pan Pacific Championships roster.

14-year-old Macey Sheridan of Darwin captured gold in the girls’ 200m back tonight, stopping the clock in a time of 2:18.80.

She represented the sole swimmer under 2:19, as Heidi Schumack of SOPAC touched in 2:19.46 for silver while Brisbane Grammar’s Eloise McLellan rounded out the podium in 2:20.54.

As for Tim Few-coached Sheridan, her time this evening represents a new lifetime best, overtaking the 2:19.70 logged at last year’s edition of these championships. At that competition, Sheridan came away with a remarkable 6 medals.

Sheridan also tried the 50m freestyle on for size this evening, earning silver in a time of 26.36.

That got her to the wall behind New Zealand’s Alyssa Lawson who struck gold in 26.17. Griffith’s Maya Zunker was 3rd in 26.45.

Last night’s 100m breast victor for 16-year-old girls, Hayley MacKinder, was back in the water, this time in the 200m distance.

Coached by two-time Olympian Thomas Fraser-Holmes, MacKinder battled with Julia Remington of All Saints with the latter getting the final touch.

Remington logged 2:29.13 and MacKinder was next to the wall in 2:30.31 in a reverse of last night’s 100m breast outcome. Ella Mounter earned bronze in 2:33.30.

Both Remington and MacKinder have been quicker in their young careers. Remington owns a PB of 2:27.73 from December’s Queensland Championships and Remington posted 2:28.01 just last month at the Gold Coast Championships.

The boys’ 18-year-old 200m IM saw World Junior Championships teammates Karl Albertyn of Miami and Josh Kerr of Manly hit the top 2 times of the night.

Albertyn clocked a time of 2:01.37 while Kerr was over a second behind in 2:02.29. Singapore’s Zackery Ay also landed on the podium, albeit well back in 2:05.73.

Albertyn’s effort rendered him Australia’s 9th-fastest 18-year-old 200m IMer in history.

Additional Notes