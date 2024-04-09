Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Australian Age Championships Day 2 Finals Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the 2024 Australian Age Championships unfolded today from Queensland with some of the nation’s most exciting young stars in the pool.

For some, the competition is a stepping stone for the Australian National Championships occurring next week, as well as the Australian Olympic Trials on the calendar for June.

This competition is a qualification opportunity in its own right, with athletes vying for slots on the Junior Pan Pacific Championships roster.

14-year-old Macey Sheridan of Darwin captured gold in the girls’ 200m back tonight, stopping the clock in a time of 2:18.80.

She represented the sole swimmer under 2:19, as Heidi Schumack of SOPAC touched in 2:19.46 for silver while Brisbane Grammar’s Eloise McLellan rounded out the podium in 2:20.54.

As for Tim Few-coached Sheridan, her time this evening represents a new lifetime best, overtaking the 2:19.70 logged at last year’s edition of these championships. At that competition, Sheridan came away with a remarkable 6 medals.

Sheridan also tried the 50m freestyle on for size this evening, earning silver in a time of 26.36.

That got her to the wall behind New Zealand’s Alyssa Lawson who struck gold in 26.17. Griffith’s Maya Zunker was 3rd in 26.45.

Last night’s 100m breast victor for 16-year-old girls, Hayley MacKinder, was back in the water, this time in the 200m distance.

Coached by two-time Olympian Thomas Fraser-Holmes, MacKinder battled with Julia Remington of All Saints with the latter getting the final touch.

Remington logged 2:29.13 and MacKinder was next to the wall in 2:30.31 in a reverse of last night’s 100m breast outcome. Ella Mounter earned bronze in 2:33.30.

Both Remington and MacKinder have been quicker in their young careers. Remington owns a PB of 2:27.73 from December’s Queensland Championships and Remington posted  2:28.01 just last month at the Gold Coast Championships.

The boys’ 18-year-old 200m IM saw World Junior Championships teammates Karl Albertyn of Miami and Josh Kerr of Manly hit the top 2 times of the night.

Albertyn clocked a time of 2:01.37 while Kerr was over a second behind in 2:02.29. Singapore’s Zackery Ay also landed on the podium, albeit well back in 2:05.73.

Albertyn’s effort rendered him Australia’s 9th-fastest 18-year-old 200m IMer in history.

Additional Notes

  • Taryn Roberts of Rocky City grabbed gold in the 17-year-old girls’ 200m IM. She won the top prize in 2:19.32, followed by Alanna Torrance who was right behind in 2:19.70. World Championships medalist Jaclyn Barclay punched 2:20.32 for 3rd place.
  • 14-year-old Ethan Haegebaert topped his age group’s podium in the 50m free in a time of 23.66. That makes him the 3rd-swiftest Australian ever in his age category.

											
										

				


									
In This Story

										

				
									

						

							
0

						

					Leave a Reply

								    

    
    

                    

                            

            

                

                                            

                             Subscribe
                            
                        

                                            

                                                
                    

                

                                                    

                                                    

                                
Notify of 

                                

                                    
                                

                                                                    
                                                                    

                                    
                                

                                                                    

                                        
                                        
                                    

                                                                

                                                

                            

                                        

                                        

                        

                            

                                            
                                        

                        

                    

                    
                                        
                    
                

                        

                
                    

                        

                

                    

                        0 Comments                    

                                        

                    

                                                    

                                

                                                        

                                

                                                

                

                

                    
 Inline Feedbacks                    

                    
View all comments

                

                                

                                        

                                            

                

            

                

        

    

    

    
								
								

					

										

						
						

					

				

									

						
About Retta Race

						

													
							Retta Race							
													
Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.
Read More »

						

					

											
									

		

			

					

				

					
Don't want to miss anything?


Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!



  





  

				
 
				

					
Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

					
Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!