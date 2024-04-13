2024 Canadian Open: Day 4 Prelims Recap

2024 SPEEDO CANADIAN SWIMMING OPEN

The fourth and final preliminary session of the 2024 Canadian Open is in the books with the completion of the heats of the women’s and men’s 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 breast along with the initial timed finals of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. The para events of the women’s and men’s 50 free and 200 IM, plus women’s 150 IM, were also contested.

ORDER OF EVENTS:

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 200 IM

Women’s para 50 free

Men’s para 50 free

Women’s 50 free

Men’s 50 free

Women’s para 200 IM

Men’s para 200 IM

Women’s para 150 IM

Women’s 200 breast

Men’s 200 breast

Women’s 800 free (slower heats)

Men’s 1500 free (slower heats)

WOMEN’S 200 IM — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 2:06.89, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 2:11.47

Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAMO), 2:10.18 Summer McIntosh (SYS), 2:13.86 Ashley McMillan (GO), 2:14.33 Ella Jansen (HPCO), 2:14.85 Danielle Hanus (RAPID), 2:16.25 Mabel Zavaros (MAC), 2:16.67 Halle West (MANTA), 2:18.47 Madison Kryger (BROCK), 2:20.75 Maya Bezanson (ESWIM), 2:21.09 Laila Oravsky (BTSC), 2:21.30

Mary-Sophie Harvey took the prelims top seed with an Olympic qualifying time of 2:10.18, boldly leading over Canadian record holder Summer McIntosh (2:13.86).

While this maintains Harvey within the top-16 times in the World, at least before finals, McIntosh owns a season best World No. 2 time of 2:07.16 from January’s Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, TN.

MEN’S 200 IM — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 1:56.64, Finlay Knox (2024)

(2024) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:57.94

Tristan Jankovics (RCAQ), 2:01.02 Collyn Gagne (LOSC), 2:03.57 Kristaps Mikelsons (LAT), 2:04.09 Blake Tierney (GOLD), 2:06.14 Jacob Gallant (FAST), 2:06.98 Jordi Vilchez (BTSC), 2:07.42 Loic Courville Fortin (CAMO), 2:07.63 Francis Brennan (BBST), 2:07.67 Ethan Ekk (ATAC), 2:08.20 Isaac Allen (WS), 2:08.22

Tristan Jankovics stormed in the strong top seed at 2:01.02, with Collyn Gagne 2.55s behind at 2:03.57.

WOMEN’S PARA 50 FREE — PRELIMS

Canadian Para S14 Record: 29.19, Angela Marina (2019)

Canadian Para S7 Record: 33.60, Danielle Dorris (2022)

Canadian Para S6 Record: 33.36, Shelby Newkirk (2023)

Canadian Para S4 Record: 51.95, Tammy Cunnington (2017)

Yang Tan (OAK), S7 – 33.99 (908 points) Emma Van Dyk (BROCK), S14 – 31.95 (671 points) Ruby Stevens (RCAQ), S6 – 41.61 (562 points) Jordan Tucker (RCAQ), S4 – 53.47 (468 points)

MEN’S PARA 50 FREE — PRELIMS

Canadian Para S8 Record: 27.63, Felix Cowan (2022)

Edward Major-Gingras (EBSC), S8 – 33.41 (563 points)

WOMEN’S 50 FREE — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 24.26, Taylor Ruck (2018)

(2018) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 24.70

Delia Lloyd / Sylvia Statkevicius (ESWIM), 25.85 – Ainsley McMurray (CSLA), 25.96 Danielle Hanus (RAPID), 26.06 Mia West (MANTA), 26.19 Anna Hadjiloizou (GTCH), 26.34 Jenna Walters (GMAC), 26.39 Teegan Vander Leek (EKSC), 26.52 Julia Ebli (TSC), 26.55 Isabella Ekk (ATAC), 26.58

Training-mates Delia Lloyd and Sylvia Statkevicius tied for the top spot in the 50 free, simultaneously touching in at 25.85. Also breaking 26 seconds for third seed was Ainsley McMurray at 25.96.

MEN’S 50 FREE — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 21.61, Josh Liendo (2022)

(2022) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 21.96

Punching in the fastest 50 free time of the morning was Croatian native Jere Hribar, who clocked the lone sub-22 time at 21.97. That is one one-hundredth off the automatic Olympic qualification time of 21.96. Hribar also cracked his August 2023 lifetime best of 22.18 by 0.21s.

Coming in second was Canadian Yuri Kisil at 22.49, ahead of another Croatian swimmer, Luka Cvetko (22.73). Finishing in 5th and 8th respectively were 50 back national record holder Javier Acevedo (23.10) and 200 IM national record holder Finlay Knox (23.20).

WOMEN’S PARA 200 IM — PRELIMS

Canadian Para SM14 Record: 2:36.48, Angela Marina (2022)

Canadian Para SM7 Record: 2:56.98, Tess Routliffe (2024)

Canadian Para SM5 Record: 4:30.74, Alisson Gobeil (2023)

Angela Marina (BRANT), SM14 – 2:40.59 (722 points) Emma Van Dyk (BROCK), SM14 – 2:44.06 (682 points) Yang Tan (OAK), SM7 – 3:26.96 (666 points) Jessica Tinney (AJAX), SM5 – 4:43.17 (459 points)

MEN’S PARA 200 IM — PRELIMS

Canadian Para SM13 Record: 2:14.86, Nicolas-Guy Turbide (2019)

Caleb Arndt (NEW), SM13 – 2:52.66 (449 points)

WOMEN’S PARA 150 IM — PRELIMS

Canadian Para SM4 Record: 3:27.45, Joelle Rivard (1996)

Jordan Tucker (RCAQ), SM4 – 3:42.95 (543 points)

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 2:20.12, Annamay Pierse (2009)

(2009) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 2:23.91

Kelsey Wog (UMAN), 2:27.47 Sophie Angus (HPCO), 2:33.77 Ella Jansen (HPCO), 2:36.63 Kamila Blanchard (PCSC), 2:37.64 Kesa Taivassalo (MAC), 2:37.68 Caroline Largen (MACC), 2:38.92 Sydney Winokur (NYAC), 2:39.98 Paige Banton (SSAT), 2:40.01 Halle West (MANTA), 2:40.07 Laila Oravsky (BTSC), 2:40.09

Kelsey Wog took out a strong prelims effort with a 2:27.47, more than six seconds ahead of second seed Sophie Angus (2:33.77).

MEN’S 200 BREAST — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 2:08.84, Mike Brown (2008)

(2008) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 2:09.68

Jordan Willis (MACC), 2:14.14 Apollo Hess (HPCO), 2:17.61 Justice Migneault (HPCV), 2:18.52 Lorne Wigginton (HPCO), 2:19.05 Kristaps Mikelsons (LAT), 2:19.29 Finlay Knox (SCAR), 2:19.50 Benjamin Cescon (CREST), 2:20.78 Brodie Khajuria (AJAX), 2:21.46 Sinan Onur (PCSC), 2:22.25 Kiet Kong (MAC), 2:22.57

17-year-old US native Jordan Willis leads the men’s 200 breast A-final qualifiers with a time of 2:14.14. He owns a lifetime best of 2:12.07 from 2023 World Juniors, which earned him silver.

Once again spotted among finalists is known IM specialist 6th seed Finlay Knox (2:19.50).