Summer Nationals Qualifier Blake Amlicke (2025) Verbally Commits to UVA

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Blake Amlicke has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Virginia beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

Amlicke hails from Clarksville, Tennessee. He swims for Pope Preparatory School and Nashville Aquatic Club and specializes in sprint free and backstroke. At the 2024 Tennessee High School State Swimming and Diving Championships in February, he was runner-up in both the 50 free (19.95) and 100 free (43.63), earning lifetime bests in both events. He also led off the medley relay (21.47 backstroke) and anchored the 400 free relay (43.55), helping Pope to finish 9th out of 47 teams in the boys’ meet.

In club swimming, Amlicke is a Summer Nationals qualifier in the 100 back and 200 back. He notched a PB in the 100 at 2023 Winter Juniors East, where he placed 6th in the 50 free (20.01), 14th in the 100 free (44.27), and 3rd in the 100 back (46.62). His best 200 back time dates from early March when he went 1:43.77 in prelims at Dynamo’s Southern Premier.

Amlicke kicked off 2024 long course season with new times in the 100 free (52.57) at PSS Knoxville in January and in the 100 back (55.76) at Dynamo’s long course time trials in February.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 19.95

100 free – 43.63

100 back – 46.62

200 back – 1:43.77

Amlicke is joining one of the most stacked 2025 classes, with verbal commitments from Thomas Heilman (#1), Maximus Williamson (#2), Thomas Mercer (#8), Josh Howat (#12), Grant Murphy, Jackson Tishler, and Noah Powers. Heilman, Williamson, Howat, Powers, and Amlicke are all sub-20 in the 50 free.

Amlicke is the latest member of the Nashville-to-Charlottesville pipeline, which also includes Spencer Nicholas (high school class of 2024) and 2023-24 UVA roster members Ella Nelson, Alex Walsh, and Gretchen Walsh.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.