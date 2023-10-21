Thomas Mercer, The No. 8 Recruit in High School Class of 2025, Commits to Virginia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The #8 ranked recruit for the Boys High School Class of 2025 Thomas Mercer from Louisville, Kentucky has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Virginia beginning in fall 2025.

Over the summer, Mercer finished 31st in the 400 IM at Summer Nationals swimming a 4:27.71, just off of his best of a 4:24.93 which he swam a week prior. A month later, Mercer competed at NCSAs where he was highlighted by a second place finish in the 200 IM (2:02.99) and a third place finish in the 200 back (2:03.15). Both were best times, and his 200 IM swim was a 2024 Olympic Trials qualifying time.

Mercer is currently a junior at St. Xavier High School. His best SCY times are:

200 IM: 1:46.37

400 IM: 3:47.89

100 back: 48.83

200 back: 1:46.94

100 breast: 55.42

200 breast: 2:02.33

100 fly: 48.48

200 fly: 1:48.60

100 free: 45.09

Primarily an IMer, Mercer already has the potential to make an impact for Virginia at the conference level. His 400 IM would already make the ACC ‘C’ final and 200 IM would already make the ‘B’ final. Notably, the 200 IM was the team’s highest scoring individual event this past season as they scored 83 points.

With two years of high school to go, there is plenty of time for improvement to help make an immediate impact at the NCAA level. It took a 1:43.14 and a 3:42.99 to earn an invite to NCAAs this past season.

Mercer will arrive on campus at the same time as the top IMers in the class as #1 Thomas Heilman is the fastest 200 IMer in the class and #2 Maximus Williamson is the top 400 IMer in the class. Also committing to Virginia is #12 Josh Howat, who specializes in the sprint freestyles.

