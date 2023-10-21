Grant Murphy, the Maryland LSC Champion in the 400 IM, Commits to Virginia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Virginia men are having a day. The latest commitment to join the Cavaliers in the fall of 2025 is Grant Murphy, a backstroker, and IMer from the Annapolis Swim Club in Annapolis, Maryland.

Murphy joins an electric signing class that includes the #1 recruit Thomas Heilman, #2 recruit Maximus Williamson, #8 recruit Thomas Mercer, and #12 recruit Josh Howat, all of whom announced their verbal commitments simultaneously on Saturday.

Murphy has a similar event lineup to Williamson, though without quite the same event range. His best event is the 400 IM, where he won the Maryland LSC Senior Championship in February in yards in 3:52.78.

Best Times in Yards:

200 IM – 1:50.90

400 IM – 3:52.78

100 back – 49.70

200 back – 1:47.66

200 free – 1:40.08

500 free – 4:34.12

1000 free – 9:31.39

The Virginia men finished 4th at last year’s ACC Championship meet and #15 at NCAAs, hampered by mid-season injuries and a defection from a star sprinter. This class, though, will ramp up the pressure on the Cavaliers for consistent top 5 performances, not to mention responsibility for the future of the US Olympic Team.

While Murphy isn’t on the level of Heilman and Williamson internationally, he fills an important role for the Cavaliers. Their 33 points in the 400 IM and 10 points in the 500 free, two of Murphy’s best events, were two of their three lowest-scoring swimming events at last year’s ACC Championship meet.

Even as just a high school sophomore last season, Murphy’s best time in the 400 IM would have put him just outside of ACC scoring position. If the Cavalier men are going to chase titles the way their women have, they need guys like Murphy to develop and fill out their lineups with multiple high scorers in those events supporting their superstars.

