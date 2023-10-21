Maximus Williamson, The No. 2 Recruit In High School Class Of 2025, Commits To Virginia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maximus Williamson, the no. 2 ranked recruit in SwimSwam’s way-too-early high school class of 2025 rankings, has verbally committed to the University of Virginia. He joins no. 1 Thomas Heilman, no. 8 Thomas Mercer, and no. 12 Josh Bey in an absolutely loaded class that is arguably starting to become the top male recruiting class for the class of 2025.

Williamson, a native of Southlake, Texas who swims for the Lakeside Aquatic Club and Keller High School, is the fastest swimmer in the high school class of 2025 in the 400 IM, 100 back, 200 back, 100 free, 200 free, and 500 free. In addition, he is also the second-fastest in his class for the 50 free, 200 IM, and 200 fly, only behind Heilman. He is the current 15-16 U.S. National Age Group record holder in the 200 free, 20o back and 400 IM, with his 400 IM NAG coming from when he crushed Michael Phelps’ 20-year-old former NAG in the event by over four seconds.

In the NCAA, Williamson will be an instant contributor for Virginia both individually and on relays. His 400 IM time would have ‘A’ finaled at 2023 NCAAs, his 200 IM time would have ‘B’ finaled, and his 200 back time is also fast enough to get under the qualification cut line. Notably, his best times in the 200 IM is faster than Virginia’s team record.

Williamson is also coming off a phenomenal long course season where he won world junior titles in the 100 free (48.38) and 200 IM (1:57.29), becoming the fastest 17-year-old of all-time in the latter event and breaking the 17-18 NAG in the former. He also clocked impressive relay split times of 47.58, 47.74, and 47.78 in the 100 free and set a personal best of 1:47.11 in the 200 free to become the no. 8 ranked swimmer in the U.S. 17-18 age group for the event.

Maximus Williamson, Personal Best Times (SCY):

400 IM: 3:39.03 (best in class)

200 back: 1:40.88 (best in class)

100 back: 46.90 (best in class)

100 free: 42.49 (best in class)

200 free: 1:33.07 (best in class)

500 free: 4:16.84 (best in class)

50 free: 19.65

200 IM: 1:42.07

200 fly: 1:44.84

The commitment of Williamson and his classmates brings huge momentum to the Virginia men, who currently don’t have the same starpower as their three-time defending national champion women’s team but could claw their way to the top of the NCAA by virtue of their recruits in the high school class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.