How (And When) To Watch The 2024 Canadian Swimming Open

2024 CANADIAN SWIMMING OPEN
- April 10-13, 2024
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre
- Toronto, Ontario, CAN
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims/Finals Format
- Event Page
- Meet Packet
The 2024 Canadian Open will begin on April 10th and will run until April 13. The four-day competition will be used as a tune-up meet, with Olympic Trials on the horizon in just one month’s time.
Prelims will begin every day at 9:30 am EST and should take around 2-3 hours depending on the session. Finals will start at 6 pm EST daily. The event lineup can be found here.
The majority of Canada’s biggest stars will be in attendance at the meet, including Summer McIntosh, Maggie MacNeil, Mary-Sophie Harvey, Penny Oleksiak, Ingrid Wilm, Finlay Knox, Javier Acevedo, Lorne Wiggington, Ella Jansen, Tess Cieplucha, Sophie Angus, and Kelsey Wog. You can read more about the entries for the meet with the following links:
CBC Sports and CBC Gem will be live-streaming the entire meet, both prelims and finals. You can find the direct stream links here:
Live Stream Links (Geo-Blocked to Canada):
- Day 1 Prelims
- Day 1 Finals
- Day 2 Prelims
- Day 2 Finals
- Day 3 Prelims
- Day 3 Finals
- Day 4 Prelims
- Day 4 Finals
Order of Events:
- Wednesday, April 10
- 200 Freestyle
- 100 Backstroke
- 200 Butterfly
- (Women only) 1500 Freestyle
- (Men only) 800 Freestyle
- Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay
- Thursday, April 11
- 100 Freestyle
- 50 Backstroke
- 100 Breaststroke
- 400 Individual Medley
- 50 Butterfly
- 4×200 Freestyle Relay
- Friday, April 12
- 400 Freestyle
- 100 Butterfly
- 50 Breaststroke
- 200 Backstroke
- 4×100 Freestyle Relay
- Saturday, April 13
- 200 Individual Medley
- 50 Freestyle
- 200 Breaststroke
- (Women only) 800 Freestyle
- (Men only) 1500 Freestyle
- 4×100 Medley Relay
