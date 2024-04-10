Tatjana Smith (Nee Schoenmaker) Fires Off 2:19.92 200 Breast Heats Swim At RSA Trials

2024 SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

We entered day 3 of the 2024 South African National Championships with the meet representing the nation’s Olympic Trials competition.

26-year-old Olympic champion Tatjana Smith (nee Schoenmaker) already made her presence known on day one, capturing 50m breast gold in a new personal best of 30.09.

Racing in the heats this morning in Gqeberha, Smith put up another impressive performance en route to securing the top seed in the women’s 200m breast.

Smith touched in a time of 2:19.92 to register the 4th-swiftest time of her career.

She split 32.44/35.41/35.90/36.17 to lead the field by nearly 4 seconds. The next-closest competitor was Kaylene Corbett who touched in 2:23.84.

Entering these championships, Smith’s season-best rested at the 2:20.30 she logged at December’s South African World Championship Trials, although she wound up not competing in Doha. Her swim today sliced .38 off of that to check-in as her quickest time since the 2020 Olympic Games.

Tatjana Schoenmaker‘s Top 5 LCM 200 Breaststroke Performances All-Time

2:18.95 – 2021 Olympic Games 2:19.16 – 2021 Olympic Games (heats) 2:19.33 – 2021 Olympic Games (semi-final) 2:19.92 – 2024 South African Olympic Trials 2:20.17 – 2021 South African National Championships

