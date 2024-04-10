Igor Golovin, Russian Championship and World Cup Medalist, Given 5-Year Doping Suspension

Russian swimmer Igor Golovin has been given a 5-year doping suspension after testing positive for Boldenone, a metabolite of stanozol. The 34-year-old’s suspension began on January 19, 2024, and will expire in January 2029.

The suspension was given out by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

Early in his career, Golovin was a fringe Russian National Team member, including a four-stop tour to the World Cup Series in 2012. He took bronze in the 50 breaststroke at the Singpoare stop in 2012 behind Australian Christian Sprenger and New Zealander Glenn Snyders.

He also has a number of Russian National Championships and National Championship medals, including as recently as 2014 when he finished 3rd in the 50 meter breaststroke in short course (26.72).

Golovin raced in December at the Vladimir Salnikov Cup where he placed 8th in the 50 breaststroke (26.68), 11th in the 100 breaststroke (59.64), and 29th in the 50 fly (24.23) in short course meters.

His last long course race came in July, where he was as fast as 28.34 in the 50 breaststroke and 1:04.24 in the 100 breaststroke.

Boledone is a naturally occuring androstane steroid and a derivative of testosterone.