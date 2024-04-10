USA Swimming Launching “Block Party” Pilot Program To Make Meets More Accessible For Clubs

USA Swimming has partnered with Reimagine Sports to launch a new program with an eye toward easy-to-run, family-friendly meets, akin to summer league, that make the sport of swimming more accessible to new members.

“Block Party” is entering its pilot stage this spring, with approximately 40 clubs receiving invites to take part, and it will run through the end of the summer.

The program will allow clubs to host meets without going through their LSC, making the sanctioning process seamless. The primary goal is to provide new families with a competition option for their swimmers that doesn’t include the high costs and long hours associated with multi-day (often travel) meets.

“Essentially, an easier to run, low cost, family-friendly meet option, that would be very easy to sanction, very easy run by our clubs,” Joel Shinofield, USA Swimming’s Managing Director of Sport Development, told SwimSwam.

The genesis of Block Party comes from Reimagine Sports, a consultancy firm dedicated to working with stakeholders in the youth sports industry.

The company is co-owned by Gulf Swimming LSC Executive Director Julie Bachman and Minnetonka Director of Aquatics John Bradley, and Illinois Swimming Administrative Director Pam Lowenthal is also working on Block Party as the project leader.

“The customers in the youth sports funnel are signaling the need for a product that is easier for families to engage with – we need to make it possible for USA Swimming clubs to have the tools they need to run more meets, more simply, more often,” Bachman told SwimSwam.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to pilot this initiative with clubs across the country and deliver a report on the impact these tools have had on club growth, retention, and culture.”

The idea has been in the works for years, but part of the appeal from a USA Swimming perspective is that the organization came off its biggest two-year growth period in nearly a decade post-COVID with a decline in membership retention last year.

Shinofield told SwimSwam that currently, approximately 30 percent of USA Swimming clubs host meets, and that the retention rate of swimmers who compete is significantly higher than those who do not.

Block Party will open up more competition opportunities for the less-experienced swimmers, hopefully getting them to stick around with the sport.

“So more competitions are better, right? And especially more competitions that compete better with other sports are really important,” Shinofield said.

In other sports, getting the chance to compete frequently is assumed when a parent signs up their kids. In swimming that’s not always the case, and the program aims to close that gap.

“This is not necessarily geared towards the kid who has been swimming for six years and is tried and true and loves it. This is how we entice new families to stay in the sport.

“Because if you approach the sport from a new parent perspective, especially one without new swimming experience, what do they expect? Well, they expect what they see in other sports, which is about a three-hour commitment, maybe a four-hour commitment per week, that is inclusive of competition. And right now, that’s not really the model for swimming.”

Streamlining the process for parents and coaches to be certified to serve as officials at these meets is also planned to be rolled out alongside the program.

When a meet is held right now, all of the meet fees go directly to the LSCs. At Block Party meets, those will go directly to the clubs, with a one-day sanctioning fee to USA Swimming.

“(Block Party) was an attempt to say, hey, if we’re really going to address the retention, and onboarding of families into our sport and the growth of our sport, we need to have a vehicle to offer very easy competitions,” said Shinofield.

“So this is really a learn-to-compete program, hopefully becomes a love-to-compete program, and then helps onboard and retain a lot more families, which helps the LSCs. So we’re not cutting out the LSCs, we’re actually hoping to create a growth vehicle for our clubs, our LSCs and USA Swimming at large.”

Shinfield added that the LSCs could really capitalize on the Block Party meets by creating mini-championship style competitions at the end of the season based on Block Party results, with the goal of having those swimmers eventually being on the psych sheets of entry-level LSC meets.

The times registered at Block Party meets will count — they’ll go into USA Swimming’s database — but can only go so far. They won’t be eligible for entry into Sectional-level meets and above, but can be used to enter lower-level meets depending on the individual LSC.

The host club has the option of inviting as many other teams as they like and running as many sessions as they want.

“A lot of our a lot of our structures aren’t geared towards new modern families, like the future of swimming is not more three-day meets,” said Shinofield. “They’re, expensive to run. I mean, when you look at the average pool rents right now to run one of those meets … the future of swimming is competing with other sports, and making sure that our entry-level is accessible.

“Right now in some places it isn’t a great fit for what families are looking for. And we saw that in the significant number of new members but a lower retention rate. So that means people are interested, but then when they get here they’re like, whoa, this might be too much.

“And so this, this, I believe is good for the LSCs because it’s good for the clubs. Our primary partner in this, and who we have to support, are the clubs, and so do the LSCs. And we should all be thinking about how to support our clubs.”

Once the pilot period wraps up at the end of the summer, the results will be presented at USA Swimming’s Annual Business Meeting in the fall.

At the forefront of what a successful pilot period looks like is a positive experience for the clubs, along with no hiccups from a technological standpoint.

“The biggest one is that teams have a positive experience and (the program) allows them to run competitions that make their families happy, right? And that the kids have a good experience, those are the two primary goals,” said Shinofield.

“The big other goal is that the technology works and the system works, that the third party (Reimagine Sports) is able to provide service to the clubs that are doing it so that they feel like they’re supported. And the other thing is that we can develop a list of best practices so that we can share both with the clubs and the LSCs, should this go to a bigger opportunity.

That bigger opportunity would be a full-scale national rollout.

There is still some educating of clubs to do, such as using the online sanctioning tool within the USA Swimming club portal, and there are conversations scheduled with the LSCs on how this is a positive thing for all, but teams in the pilot system are ready to get rolling and Shinofield expects meets to be underway by the end of April.

“We have got to make our sport easier to get involved with, more accessible, more fun, more technology, you know, and more reflective of what families want. That doesn’t mean we change what can happen at the top, but we’ve got to get more people interested and engaged and involved first, we can’t scare them off.”