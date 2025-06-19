Swimming Canada Announces Roster For 2025 World Junior Championships

A roster of 26 swimmers will represent the Canadian team at the 2025 World Junior Swimming Championships, with Swimming Canada announcing its National Development Team on Wednesday.

The roster, which features 11 boys and 15 girls, will head to the World Juniors in two months, with the biennial event scheduled for August 19-24 in Otopeni, Romania.

“I’m very pleased with the level of performance we saw from our junior swimmers last week in Victoria,” said National Development Coach Ken McKinnon.

Headlining the Canadian team are Ella Cosgrove, Madison Kryger and Oliver Dawson, all of whom also qualified for Canada’s World Championship team, which will compete in Singapore from July 17-23.

“These two achievements show both depth and excellence at the world junior level. I would like to recognize the great work accomplished by our Canadian coaches in achieving this level of performance,” McKinnon said. “The future is bright.”

The team was selected at the Canadian Swimming Trials earlier this month, using qualification standards based on the average 16th-place prelim time from the past three World Junior Championships. Swimming Canada said 61 eligible swimmers achieved that standard in Victoria.

Cosgrove, Kryger and Dawson are among 13 roster members who also represented Canada at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, with the others being Kamila Blanchard, Matea Gigovic, Shima Taghavi, Leah Tigert and Clare Watson for the girls, and Francis Brennan, Parker Deshayes, Simon Fonseca, Laon Kim and Aiden Kirk for the boys.

At Junior Pan Pacs, Kim won individual silver in the boys’ 100 free, while Dawson (boys’ 100 breast), Cosgrove (girls’ 800 free) and Kryger (girls’ 100 back) were all individual bronze medalists.

WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER

Girls

Boys

The team will be led by former Etobicoke coach and current HPC – Ontario assistant Rob Novak, who also led the girls’ team at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacs.

“I’m looking forward to watching our best juniors race against the world this summer in the first international junior meet of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic quadrennial,” McKinnon said.

TEAM STAFF

Role Name Team Leader – Chef d’Équipe Ken McKinnon Team Manager – Gérant d’Équipe Erin Alizadeh Team Manager – Gérant d’Équipe Colleen Marchese Head Coach – Entraîneur-chef Rob Novak Coach – Entraîneur Fred Arzaga Coach – Entraîneur Judy Baker Coach – Entraîneur Alex Dawson Coach – Entraîneur Dave Johnson Coach – Entraîneur Bill O’Toole Coach – Entraîneur Carl Simonson Team Doctor – Médecin de l’Équipe Rich Trenholm Massage Therapist – Massothérapeute Brian Beckwith Massage Therapist – Massothérapeute Jeanette Dobmeier Race Analysis – Analyse de Course Meena Sharif

At the last edition of the World Junior Championships in 2023, Canada finished 3rd on the medal table with two gold and 13 total medals, with victories coming from Alexanne Lepage in the girls’ 100 and 200 breast.