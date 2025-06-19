Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming Canada Announces Roster For 2025 World Junior Championships

A roster of 26 swimmers will represent the Canadian team at the 2025 World Junior Swimming Championships, with Swimming Canada announcing its National Development Team on Wednesday.

The roster, which features 11 boys and 15 girls, will head to the World Juniors in two months, with the biennial event scheduled for August 19-24 in Otopeni, Romania.

“I’m very pleased with the level of performance we saw from our junior swimmers last week in Victoria,” said National Development Coach Ken McKinnon.

Headlining the Canadian team are Ella CosgroveMadison Kryger and Oliver Dawson, all of whom also qualified for Canada’s World Championship team, which will compete in Singapore from July 17-23.

“These two achievements show both depth and excellence at the world junior level. I would like to recognize the great work accomplished by our Canadian coaches in achieving this level of performance,” McKinnon said. “The future is bright.”

The team was selected at the Canadian Swimming Trials earlier this month, using qualification standards based on the average 16th-place prelim time from the past three World Junior Championships. Swimming Canada said 61 eligible swimmers achieved that standard in Victoria.

Cosgrove, Kryger and Dawson are among 13 roster members who also represented Canada at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, with the others being Kamila BlanchardMatea GigovicShima TaghaviLeah Tigert and Clare Watson for the girls, and Francis BrennanParker DeshayesSimon FonsecaLaon Kim and Aiden Kirk for the boys.

At Junior Pan Pacs, Kim won individual silver in the boys’ 100 free, while Dawson (boys’ 100 breast), Cosgrove (girls’ 800 free) and Kryger (girls’ 100 back) were all individual bronze medalists.

WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER

Girls

Name Club Personal Coach
Molly Barber Swim Ottawa Rick Burton
Maya Bezanson Toronto Swim Club Bill O’Toole
Kamila Blanchard Pointe-Claire Swim Club Brad Dingey
Maxine Clark U of Calgary SC Carl Simonson
Ella Cosgrove Rick Laing
Ranumi Eashwarage U of Calgary SC Carl Simonson
Julia Ebli Toronto Swim Club Bill O’Toole
Matea Gigovic Killarney Swim Club Mike Meldrum
Chris Webb / Brent Arckey
Madison Kryger HPC-O / Brock Niagara Aq Rob Novak
Abigail McLeod Winskill Dolphins Judy Baker
Sienna Rodgers U of Calgary SC Carl Simonson
Shima Taghavi HYACK Swim Club
Andrew Lennstrom
Leah Tigert Toronto Swim Club Bill O’Toole
Clare Watson Abi Liu

Boys

Name Club Personal Coach
Francis Brennan HPC-Ontario Rob Novak
Benjamin Cescon CREST Swimming Fred Arzaga
Noah Chang Rocket Swim Club Ivan Vorona
Oliver Dawson Grand Prairie Piranhas Alex Dawson
Parker Deshayes Cascade Swim Club Dave Johnson
Owen Ekk
John Ambor-Maul
Simon Fonseca CAMO Claude St-Jean
Jaques Harrison CREST Swimming Fred Arzaga
Laon Kim U of Calgary SC Carl Simonson
Aiden Kirk Kelowna Aquajets Marc Tremblay
Anton Semenyuk Natation Gatineau Liam Desjarlais

The team will be led by former Etobicoke coach and current HPC – Ontario assistant Rob Novak, who also led the girls’ team at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacs.

“I’m looking forward to watching our best juniors race against the world this summer in the first international junior meet of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic quadrennial,” McKinnon said.

TEAM STAFF

Role Name
Team Leader – Chef d’Équipe Ken McKinnon
Team Manager – Gérant d’Équipe Erin Alizadeh
Team Manager – Gérant d’Équipe
Colleen Marchese
Head Coach – Entraîneur-chef Rob Novak
Coach – Entraîneur Fred Arzaga
Coach – Entraîneur Judy Baker
Coach – Entraîneur Alex Dawson
Coach – Entraîneur Dave Johnson
Coach – Entraîneur Bill O’Toole
Coach – Entraîneur Carl Simonson
Team Doctor – Médecin de l’Équipe Rich Trenholm
Massage Therapist – Massothérapeute Brian Beckwith
Massage Therapist – Massothérapeute
Jeanette Dobmeier
Race Analysis – Analyse de Course Meena Sharif

At the last edition of the World Junior Championships in 2023, Canada finished 3rd on the medal table with two gold and 13 total medals, with victories coming from Alexanne Lepage in the girls’ 100 and 200 breast.

