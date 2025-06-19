Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How Training Sprint Fly has Helped Freshman Katie Christopherson Improve Her Breaststroke

At the 2025 US Trials, UVA freshman Katie Christopherson threw down a surprise 200 Breast. Coming into the meet, Christopherson hadn’t been under the 2:29 threshold since 2022. Then in prelims, she threw down a 2:26.9 and dropped another .3 in finals, finishing third and earning a spot on the World University Games team. This will be her first time representing Team USA internationally.

Speaking with Christopherson after the meet, she said the biggest change in her training recently has been moving away from sprint breaststroke. Neither she nor her coaches were seeing much improvement in her shorter breaststroke training or races as of late. Recently, Coach Todd DeSorbo decided to try replacing that portion of her work with sprint butterfly training.

Christopherson is still swimming 200 breaststroke practices, which has obviously shown in her races. But with a new event to focus on during the college season, the 100 fly, it seems she now has a refreshed perspective on breaststroke as well.

