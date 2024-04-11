2024 PSS San Antonio Day 2 Finals Preview: Watch for Stacked 100 Free & 100 Breast Finals

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Tonight in San Antonio will be the second night of finals racing, featuring the consolation and championship finals of the women’s and men’s 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free, followed by each event’s respective bonus C-final to end the night.

The only top eight finals qualifier to scratch from Thursday finals was Tennessee’s Julia Mrozinski, opting out of her 400 free No. 8 prelims seed (4:14.05). This now bumps up Texas A&M’s Hayden Miller (4:14.15) into the A-final, led by Katie Ledecky (4:02.72). Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek also scratched her 13th seed, giving 17-year-old Eastern Express Kennedi Dodson a B-final spot (4:19.33).

After placing 21st to qualify for the women’s 100 free C-final, Virginia’s Alex Walsh will instead solely focus on the 100 breast B-final, where she’s seeded 14th from prelims at 1:09.77. Both women’s 100-meter events tonight will feature an all-around line-up for each A-final.

In the women’s 100 free, Hong Kong Olympic medalist Siobhan Haughey (53.67) leads over sub-54 prelims efforts from American Olympic medalists Simone Manuel (53.88), Torri Huske (53.91), Worlds and Virginia teammates Gretchen Walsh (54.00) and Kate Douglass (54.08).

On the men’s side, four internationals overwhelm four Americans in the A-final. German native Rafael Miroslaw of Indiana leads the international seeds at 48.77 while the fastest American, ASU’s Jonny Kulow, is seeded fourth at 48.93. The remaining American men, Ryan Held (48.95), Matt King (49.09), and Caeleb Dressel (49.10), will be in the outside lanes.

Switching it up to the women’s 100 breast, Texas training-mates Lydia Jacoby (1:06.76) and Anna Elendt (1:06.81) lead over the versatile Douglass (1:07.57) and fellow Virginia training-mate Emma Weber (1:07.67). Be on the lookout for USC sprinter Kaitlyn Dobler (1:07.88), and not to mention multi-time national champion and Olympic medalist Lilly King (1:07.90).

On the men’s side, American Michael Andrew narrowly leads over Israeli native Ron Polonsky, 1:00.22 to 1:00.39. Behind them is Kyrgyzstani native Denis Petrashov (1:00.49) and American veteran Nic Fink (1:00.54).

More top seeds to watch tonight include Regan Smith (women’s 200 fly, 2:05.92), Chase Kalisz (men’s 200 fly, 1:57.54), and Brazilian Guilherme Costa (men’s 400 free, 3:49.42).

Day 2 Thursday Finals Scratch Report