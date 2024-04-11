Hall of Fame Diver John Deininger Suspended by World Aquatics

The Aquatics Integrity Unit of World Aquatics suspended John Deininger, a professional diver and founder of U.S. Masters Diving, for four months after he failed to respond to a letter of accusation from the organization. The suspension runs from March 1, 2024 to July 1, 2024.

During this period of ineligibility, Deininger is not allowed to participate in any Aquatic-related activities or events on behalf of World Aquatics or any other World Aquatics Continental Organization, member federation or recognized body.

The suspension after an infraction committed by Deininger back in May, when it was reported that he violated the World Aquatics Integrity Code at the official after-party for the High Diving World Cup.

The Aquatics Integrity Unit listed Deininger’s infraction as non-doping related but did not clarify further.

Deininger founded the U.S. Masters Diving in 1974 to create a competitive organization for adult divers. He dove on the international stage for most of his professional career, racking up a number of accolades including 12 world records, and was the World Professional High Diving champion in 1964.

Deininger is a member of the International Swimming Hall of Fame and has held a number of leadership positions within the diving community. He served as president of U.S. Masters Diving for six years in addition, was a member of the board of directors for six years and was president of the World Acrobatics Society.

Now 85 years old, he has competed as recently as February, appearing in three events at the World Championships in Doha.

The AQIU is responsible for all integrity-related matters in Aquatics, including ethical breaches, anti-doping, harassment and abuse, result manipulation and betting infractions.