2024 San Antonio PSS: Watch Caeleb Dressel Win The 100 Free From Lane 8 (Day 2 Race Videos)

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 53.12 – Kate Douglass (2024) & Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

(2024) & Sarah Sjostrom (2016) US Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)

Top 8:

This was a deep women’s 100 free field, and the final delivered. Siobhan Haughey led the race around at halfway mark, turning in 25.35. She was followed by Gretchen Walsh eight-hundredths behind, with Torri Huske in 3rd.

Haughey holds the fastest time in the world this season, courtesy of the 52.02 lifetime best in a lifetime best 52.02 that also makes her the third-fastest performer in history. She followed that up with a silver medal at Doha Worlds.

Haughey held on for the win here in San Antonio, stopping the clock in 52.74.

In her first swim of her 100 free/100 breast double, Kate Douglass jumped from fourth at the turn to second place at the touch. She made her push with a 27.46 back half, stopping the clock at 52.98 and joining Haughey under 53 seconds this evening.

Huske took third, improving on her time from Westmont 53.08, .09 seconds ahead of Walsh.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 46.80 – Pan Zhanle (2024)

American Record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian (2016)

US Open Record: 47.39 – Caeleb Dressel / Ryan Held

Top 8:

It was all about the outside smoke in the men’s 100 freestyle as the top three all came from outside lanes.

From lane 8, Caeleb Dressel got his hand on the wall first, continuing to improve with a season-best 48.40. Dressel was fifth at the turn, flipping in 23.35. He came back strong in a field-best 25.05 to move through the field through the win.

On the other side of the pool, it was Matt King who led the race around at the turn. Ryan Held was second to King at the turn but out-split him by over two-tenths to move ahead of him. Held finished 2nd in 48.48, eight-hundredths behind Dressel.

King finished 3rd (48.62), just a hundredth ahead of Indiana’s Rafael Miroslaw.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

(2017) American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

(2017) Pro Swim Series Record: 1:05.32 – Lilly King (2021)

(2021) US Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

Top 8:

Reigning Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby led the women’s 100 breaststroke from start to finish. She split 30.97 on the way out, then came home in 34.77 to take the win in 1:05.74. Her winning time slots Jacoby in as the third-fastest performer in the event this season.

Virginia’s Emma Weber turned in a huge personal best to grab second in a stacked field. She followed that up a personal best in the 100-yard breast with a drop in the LCM pool, clocking 1:06.50 for her first sub-1:07 outing. Her previous best stood at 1:07.39 from June 2023.

She split 34.81 on the baack half and got the better of Lilly King by .03 seconds. King, who’s been as fast as 1:05.67 this season, took 3rd in 1:06.53.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty (2019)

American Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) Pro Swim Series Record: 58.58 – Adam Peaty (2017)

US Open Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

Top 8:

Denis Petrashov (UOFL) — 59.83 Nic Fink (NYAC) — 1:00.03 Ron Polonsky (UN) — 1:00.24 Michael Andrew (MASA) — 1:00.32 Noah Nichols (UVA) — 1:00.64 Matt Fallon (UPN) — 1:00.75 Lyubomir Epitropov (TNAQ) — 1:00.90 Tommy Cope (CW) — 1:01.40

It was a tight race all the way through the men’s 100 breaststroke championship final. At the turn there were three swimmers–Michael Andrew, Denis Petrashov, and Nic Fink–separated by five-hundredths.

Petrashov put together the strongest back half of the three, splitting 31.86 and taking the win in 59.83. Petrashov was the only man in the final to break the 1:00 barrier. Fink, the reigning world champion, followed Petrashov for second with a 1:00.03. Ron Polonsky took third place in a 1:00.24, .08 seconds ahead of Andrew.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Finals

World Record: 2:01.81 – Zige Liu (2009)

American Record: 2:03.87 – Regan Smith (2023)

(2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 2:04.80 – Regan Smith (2024)

(2024) US Open Record: 2:03.87 – Regan Smith (2023)

Top 8:

Regan Smith had a monster prelims swim, turning in a 2:05.92. After her win here in the championship final, she said that she tried to stick to that same strategy that she had in the morning. Sticking to that strategy gave her almost the same time as she put up in prelims. She claimed the win in 2:05.97, just five-hundredths off her prelims swim.

There were two races in this final: one was Smith versus the clock, and the other was for second place. It was Dakota Luther who won that race, out-touching Lindsay Looney for second place. Luther held off the charging Looney on the closing meters, clocking 2:09.51 with Looney just behind in 2:09.64.

After improving in bounds during her freshman year at Stanford, Caroline Bricker kept that momentum rolling in long-course. Bricker turned in a big lifetime best of 2:09.89 for 4th place. That’s her first swim under 2:11; her previous best was a 2:11.92 from July 2023. That’s a 2.03 second drop for Bricker as she puts herself on the radar for that second spot at Trials.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Finals

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak (2022)

American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:53.84 – Luca Urlando (2019)

(2019) US Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

Training partners Leon Marchand, Luca Urlando, and Chase Kalisz went 1-2-3 in the men’s 200 butterfly. It was Urlando who led for the majority of the race but Marchand chased him down on the final 50 meters and took the win in 1:54.97.

Marchand was fifth at the first turn and steadily moved up from their, turning third at the 100 and second at the 150. Urlando took second behind Marchand. He swam 1:55.63, a season-best that improves on the 1:56 he swam at the Westmont Pro Series.

Kalisz also outsplit Urlando on the last 50, but ran out of room to catch him. The veteran took third in a 1:55.97.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus (2023)

American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

(2016) Pro Swim Series Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

(2018) US Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

Top 8:

Katie Ledecky did her work in the women’s 400 freestyle. She won the race with a season-best effort of 4:01.41. It’s her first sub-4:02 swim of the season and moves her up to #3 on the season’s world rankings.

All three swimmers on the podium posted season-best times, but were each in their own race. Over three seconds separated Ledecky from Paige Madden, and almost three seconds separated Madden and Jillian Cox. Madden, last night’s 1500 freestyle winner, finished second to Ledecky with a 4:04.86, a 1.08 second improvement on her swim at the Westmont Pro Swim.

Cox, who’s on an Olympic redshirt season, swam 4:07.61 for third place. She was 1.01 seconds off her lifetime best, which is a 4:06.60.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 3:43.55 – Sun Yang (2016)

US Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

Top 8:

Guilherme Costa, the South American record holder in the 400 freestyle, won tonight in San Antonio. He came from behind to touch first, eating into the lead that Alfonso Mestre built. Costa caught Mestre with 100 meters to go, then swam away for the win in 3:46.61. It was Mestre who led for the majority of the race. But Costa began to inch up on Mestre, and overtook him at the 300-meter mark.

Mestre held off a late push from Carson Foster and took second place in 3:47.14, less than a second from his personal best from summer 2023. This is Foster’s third 400m freestyle of the season and it was a season-best swim for him as he logged a 3:47.64 to claim the third step on the podium.