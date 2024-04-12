Swims You Might Have Missed On Day 2 Of the 2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

The 2nd day of racing at the 2024 Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio featured the 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free. Here are some notable swims that you may have missed amongst tonight’s action.

Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko posted a 54.29 to take 1st in the B-final of the 100 free. She won the heat by nearly half a second, and shaved off a few hundredths from the personal best that she had set on a relay at World Championships in 2022.

200 backstroke World Champion Hubert Kos took on the 100 free today. The 21-year-old dropped a total of 1.18 seconds over the course of prelims and finals, ultimately ending up in 9th with a final time 48.87. He entered the meet seeded 48th with a best time standing at 50.05 from last summer. Kos’ teammate Jack Dolan also dropped a little more the best time he set this morning to clock a 49.18 for 14th.

Virginia’s Emma Weber had a phenomenal swim to take 2nd in the 100 breast. The 20-year-old turned in a time of 1:06.50, which is nearly a second faster than her previous best time from last summer. Weber is coming off of an 11th place finish in the short course version of this event at NCAAs, where she also established a new best time.

Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti decisively won the B-final of the men’s 100 breast in a personal best time of 1:00.68. His time would have placed 6th in the A-final, and takes him under his previous best time by over half a second. Marti is fresh off of NCAAs where he placed 5th in this event.

Stanford freshman Caroline Bricker logged a big best time of 2:09.89 in the A-final of the 200 fly. The 19-year-old moved up from being the 19th seed to placing 4th overall, as she came in with a best time of 2:11.92. Another fantastic performance came from 15-year-old Alyce Lehman, who posted a best time of 2:13.18 to secure her 1st Olympic Trials cut.

Highlighting the men’s 200 fly was Daniel Branon from North Baltimore Aquatic Club. The 15-year-old touched 1st in the C-final at 2:01.28, which marks a new best time by nearly a second. He out-touched 17-year-old Yochanan Meza, who also recorded a best time (2:01.33).

The B-final of the women’s 400 freestyle saw a tight race between teenagers Agostina Hein and Madi Mintenko. Hein, from Argentina, trailed by a second at the halfway point, but rallied in the back half to win the heat in 4:10.62, while Mintenko was close behind at 4:10.93. Both were off their respective personal bests, but would have placed 4th and 6th had they swam in the A-final.

After setting a big best time in the 1500 last night, 17-year-old William Mulgrew kept the momentum going today with another personal best in the 400 free. Mulgrew, a Harvard commit, dropped a total of four and a half seconds on the day to post a final time of 3:54.06, which takes him under the Olympic Trials qualifying time for this event.