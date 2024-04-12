2024 Fran Crippen SMOC: Katie Grimes Opens First Night With 15:57.31 In 1500 Freestyle

2024 FRAN CRIPPEN SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

April 11-14, 2024

Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA

Hosted by Mission Viejo Nadadores

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Information

Livestream

Live Results available via Meet Mobile: “2024 CA MVN Fran Crippen SMOC”

The 2024 Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions (SMOC) kicked off tonight at the Marguerite Aquatic Center in Mission Viejo, California. This first session only featured the 1500 freestyle for men and women in addition to some sprint relays.

World Championships medalist Katie Grimes led from start to finish in the women’s 1500, ultimately finishing in a final time of 15:57.31. Grimes’ time tonight was 7.61 seconds faster than she was at this meet last year, but was also swifter than she was at both the 2023 U.S. World Championship Trials (15:58.34) and the Fukuoka World Championships (16:01.47).

Her Sandpipers teammate, 17-year-old Claire Weinstein, produced a time of 16:39.19 for runner-up status. Weinstein owns a career-best time of 16:09.85 from this meet last year. She had a great showing at last month’s Westmont Pro Swim Series where she notched a new best time in the 400 free (4:04.54).

Top 8 Results:

Katie Grimes (SAND) – 15:57.31 Claire Weinstein (SAND) – 16:39.19 Chloe Teger (ORCA) – 16:53.29 Liberty Williams (UN) – 16:58.40 Sammie Hamilton (UN) – 17:04.75 Isabella Tramontana (SAND) – 17:09.85 Juli Arzave (TAC) – 17:16.55 Riley Christensen (SAND) – 17:18.05

Mark Schubert-trained swimmers Marwan Elkamash and Michael Brinegar were dominant in the men’s 1500 free. 30-year-old Elkamash, who represents Egypt on the international stage, hit the wall in 15:10.86 to secure victory. Brinegar, 24, touched just over five seconds back in 15:16.34.

Elkamash has been as quick as 14:55.19 in this 1500m distance, a time he put on the books at the 2023 Fukuoka World Championships. Brinegar owns a career-best time of 14:59.54 from the 2023 TYR Pro Championships. Elkamash’s swim tonight checks-in as a new season best while Brinegar was faster at last month’s Westmont Pro Swim Series stop (15:09.72).

16-year-old Gabriel Manteufel, who swims with Grimes and Weinstein for the Sandpipers of Nevada, scorched a big best time to place 3rd. He finished in 15:17.47 to undercut his previous best time (15:40.26) by nearly 23 seconds. His training partner and Indiana commit, Luke Ellis, punched a time of 15:21.41 for 4th overall. Ellis’ time tonight was just over 3 seconds shy of his lifetime best from last summer’s World Championship Trials.

Top 8 Results:

Relay Event Winners: