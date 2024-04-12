2024 NCAA ‘B’ Finalist Kathryn Ackerman Of Michigan Enters Portal As Grad Transfer

2024 NCAA ‘B’ finalist Kathryn Ackerman has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer after spending her undergraduate career at Michigan.

Ackerman stayed in-state for undergrad as she is originally from Grand Haven, Michigan on the west side of the state.

She earned an NCAA invite in all four season with the Wolverines. As a freshman, she made the NCAA A final of the 400 IM swimming a personal best 4:07.35 in prelims before swimming a 4:06.95 in finals to finish 7th.

A year later, during her sophomore season, she finished 28th in the 400 IM and 37th in the 500 free. As a junior, she finished 29th in the 400 IM at NCAAs in a 4:12.83.

As a senior, she made the B final of the 400 IM swimming a best time 4:06.88 in prelims for 11th before finishing 15th in finals in a 4:08.42.

Ackerman has switched around her championship event lineup throughout her undergrad career. During a typical four-day meet she has switched her lineup trading between the 500 free and 200 IM on day two as well as the 200 back and the 1650 free on day 4. Her most consistent event choice has been the 400 IM on day 3.

Ackerman’s best college SCY times are:

200 IM: 1:58.16 (2021 SMU Classic)

400 IM: 4:06.88 (2024 NCAAs)

500 free: 4:40.00 (2022 Big Tens)

1650 free: 16:10.72 (2022 Big Tens)

200 back: 1:56.11 (2021 SMU Classic)

Ackerman was one of five swimmers to score individually for the Wolverines at 2024 NCAAs where the team went on to finish 12th overall with 147.5 points, only 5.5 points behind 11th place Cal.

Ackerman was one of three seniors for the Michigan women (out of 11 swimmers) at NCAAs. The other two seniors, Casey Chung and Claire Newman, have both already announced that they will return to Ann Arbor for their COVID-19 fifth years.

Entering the transfer portal does not mean an athlete is required to transfer. Instead, it allows athletes to communicate with other potential schools.