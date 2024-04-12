Missouri Valley Conference To Add Men’s Swimming And Diving For 2024-2025 Season

The Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) has announced the addition of men’s swimming and diving to the conference, bringing the sport back as they last sponsored it during the 2002-2003 season.

“The Valley is excited and welcomes the opportunity to provide this experience for our student-athletes,” said MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson. “We look forward to a great championship event and the continued growth and enhancement of our Conference.”

The conference already sponsors women’s swimming and diving and has done so since 1983. The MVC used to sponsor men’s swimming and diving, first adding the sport 100 years ago in 1924 and last sponsoring it in 2003.

The MVC currently sponsors a total of 15 sports, with six on the men’s side and nine on the women’s side. The addition of men’s swimming and diving brings it to 16 sports with seven on the men’s side.

The conference is home to 12 teams, although only five of them are home to a men’s swimming and diving program. Evansville, University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), Missouri State, Southern Illinois, and Valparaiso will be joined by Ball State and Miami-OH from the Mid-American Conference.

All seven programs made up the Mid-American Conference (MAC) for men’s swimming and diving in recent years. Ball State and Miami-OH are members of the MAC and had the other five join as associate members but now the roles will be reversed.

The Miami-OH men have won the last four straight MAC titles as in 2024 they finished with 729 points total and 2nd place Missouri State had 679.5 points.