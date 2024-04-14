Matt Fallon Tapered More for Ivy League Champs Than He Did for NCAAs

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Matt Fallon took the win in the 200 breast at the San Antonio Pro Swim, touching just ahead of Leon Marchand in 2:18.18. Fallon, known for the back half of his race, is working toward being able consistently to go out faster while still maintaining his finishing speed. He has put in a lot more long course work this season and as part of his season plan, tapered more for the Ivy League Championships than he did for NCAAs.