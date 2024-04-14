Winter Juniors Finalist Gannon Flynn Commits to Utah for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Vista Ridge High School senior Gannon Flynn (Austin, Texas) has committed to swim and study at the University of Utah beginning next fall. He told SwimSwam:

“The University of Utah has an amazing team and campus that will allow me to pursue my dreams not only in swimming but in my academics as well.”

Flynn is the second sibling in his family to join the Utes; older brother Kelson Flynn will be a sophomore when he arrives next year and their Nitro Swimming club teammate Landon Alarcon will be a junior.

Flynn specializes in breaststroke and IM. He came in 6th in the 100 breast (55.98) and 12th in the 200 IM (1:51.98), notching PBs in both events, at the 2024 Texas UIL 6A (largest schools) State Swimming and Diving Championships in February. That marks a big improvement over his junior year performance, when he placed 9th in the breast (56.31, PB) and did not qualify for the 200 IM final.

Flynn swam at Winter Juniors West last December, where he clocked then-best times in the 100 breast (56.23), 200 breast (2:01.52), and 200 IM (1:55.07). He dropped 4.4 seconds in prelims of the 200 breast, improving from a month-old PB of 2:06.25 to 2:01.84, and qualified 24th for finals. He then took another .32 off his time in the C final to finish 19th overall. Just over two months later, he went from 1:55.0 to 1:51.9 in the 200 IM at high school states. And in March, at Lewisville Sectionals, he dropped to 55.82 in the 100 breast and 1:59.76 in the 200 breast. He also swam a lifetime best in the 50 free (22.39).

Last summer, he clocked four new best times at Austin Sectionals, placing 5th in the 100 breast (1:05.06), 5th in the 200 breast (2:21.41), 25th in the 200 IM (2:11.64), and 14th in the 400 IM (4:43.22). He went on to Summer Junior Nationals and lowered his 100 breast time to 1:04.50.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 1:59.76

100 breast – 55.82

200 IM – 1:51.98

400 IM – 4:10.47

Utah, who will be moving from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 next season, has also received commitments from Nicholas Kjaerulff, Jones Lambert, Cole Bettis, Matthew Sexton, Miles Cratsenberg, and Owen Carlsen for the class of 2028.

