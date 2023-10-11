Winter Juniors Qualifier Matthew Sexton Hands Verbal To Utah (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Matthew Sexton of West Linn, Oregon, has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Utah next fall. Sexton is currently a senior at West Linn High School, and trains year-round with Lake Oswego Swim Club.

Sexton’s best events are the 200 and 400 IM, which he owns Winter Junior cuts in. He recently raced at the Sacramento Futures Championship, where he finished as high as 19th in the 200m IM with a 2:09.37 in finals. His swim marked a personal best by just under two seconds, with his previous best time being done at Futures the year prior.

His personal best time in the 400 IM in short course was done at the 2022 Winter Junior Championship. There, he clocked a 3:56.97 to take just over two seconds off his previous best time. He also had a fantastic swim in the 200 breaststroke at Juniors, going a 2:05.66 to knock nearly four seconds off his best.

Sexton has also had a successful high school career thus far. This spring, at the Oregon High School State Championships (6A), Sexton was the runner-up finisher in the 200 IM (1:52.18) and took 3rd in the 500 (4:40.05). In 2022, his finishes were reversed, as he took 3rd in the 200 IM (1:53.54) and 2nd in the 500 (4:38.62).

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:40.40

500 free – 4:34.22

200 IM – 1:50.32

400 IM – 3:56.97

Utah finished 6th out 6 teams at the Pac-12 Men’s Championships this spring. The team is currently led by head coach Jonas Persson, who is entering his 2nd year at the helm of the program after serving as the associate head coach for the three seasons prior.

Brandon Miller led the team in the 400 IM last year, as he posted a 3:47.59 to finish 13th out of prelims at Pac-12s. Evan VanBrocklin posted a 3:48.85 in the B-final at Pac-12s, and was the only other swimmer to crack 3:50 in the event last season. Both Miller and VanBrocklin are sophomores this fall, meaning they will overlap with Sexton for two seasons.

Sexton joins Jones Lambert, Jake Baker, Daniel Yi, and Owen Carlsen in Utah’s class of 2028. This class is distance heavy, as Lambert, Baker, and Carlsen all lean towards the distance freestyle events.

