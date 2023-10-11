2024 European Water Polo Championships Reportedly At Risk Due To Attacks In Israel

The 2024 European Water Polo Championships are in question after attacks have led to a war outbreak in Israel.

The competition is scheduled for January 3-16, 2024 in Netanya, a city in the Northern Central District of Israel that has hosted many aquatics events in recent years, including the World Junior Swimming Championships in September.

On Saturday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel, leading the nation to declare war on Hamas.

In the days since the outbreak, European Aquatics has reportedly been holding meetings to discuss a change of course for the event early next year.

“A decision has to be made imminently to have room for maneuver,” a source from European Aquatics said, according to the EFE Agency (via translation).

The source acknowledged that the event not only serves as a qualifier for the Paris Olympic Games, but also for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships which are scheduled to run just one month later in Doha.

In terms of Olympic qualification, France, Hungary and Greece are the European nations that have qualified for the men’s water polo tournament in Paris, while France, the Netherlands and Spain are the three that have qualified for the women. The top-finishing nation at the European Championships outside of those countries will also earn a berth to Paris, and an additional two men’s spots and four women’s spots will be up for grabs at the World Championships in Doha.

“There is a lot of concern about the situation. Are alternatives being considered? They must be offered in all areas, in the technical, in the sporting and in the organizational,” they added.

European Aquatics is reportedly set to hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation, and the World Aquatics Executive Committee is slated to meet on Oct. 17.

The large-scale attack has left more than 1,200 people dead in Israel, according to public broadcaster Kan. A retaliatory Israeli airstrike killed at least 900 people in Gaza.