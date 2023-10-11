Northwestern Gains Commitment From Butterflier Kyle Wang (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kyle Wang of Potomac, Maryland, has announced his verbal commitment to further his education and swimming career at Northwestern University next fall. Wang, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, is currently a senior at the Winston Churchill School and swims year-round with All Star Aquatics.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic & athletic career at Northwestern University!! I would like to thank all the coaches at Northwestern for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity. I would also like to give a huge thanks to my teammates, coaches, and especially my family for supporting me through all of this and getting me to where I am today. GO ‘CATS!!”

Wang swims a mix of free and butterfly events, but leans more towards the fly side of things. At Summer Juniors this past August, Wang recorded his highest finish in the 200m fly at 94th, clocking a 2:06.74 to come within two seconds of his personal best in the event.

He opened his long course season in May at the Richmond Speedo Sectionals, where he set best times across both butterfly events. In the 200m fly, he dropped half a second to take 3rd overall (2:04.98), while in the 100 fly he knocked off an entire second from his previous best to hit a 56.64 en route to 6th.

In February, Wang represented his high school at the Maryland high school state meet (4A/3A). He secured the state title in the 100 free (45.60) and 200 free (1:40.66), with his 100 time establishing a new personal best.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 45.60

200 free – 1:39.63

100 fly – 50.29

200 fly – 1:49.28

The Northwestern men were 7th out of 8 teams at the 2023 Big Ten Championships. Since then, the program has seen major coaching changes, as Rachel Stratton-Mills was named as Director of Swimming & Diving following previous head coach Katie Robinson making the move to Stanford.

Northwestern’s top 200 butterflier last season was Ben Miller, who placed 4th at Big Tens in a best time of 1:41.43. The team’s only other scorer in the event was Tona Zinn, who secured 11th in 1:44.26, which was also a best time. Zinn will still be on campus when Wang arrives next fall.

Joining Wang in the Wildcats’ incoming class of 2028 next year is Wiley Spinner and Tristan Prizler. Spinner specializes in mid-distance free, while Prizler is a distance swimmer.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.