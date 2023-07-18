Northwestern Adds Summer Jrs. Qualifier Wiley Spinner For 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Wiley Spinner of Fort Mill, South Carolina, has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at Northwestern University. Spinner is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, and currently attends the Charlotte Latin School. He has a year remaining and will arrive in Evanston in time for the 2024-2025 season.

Spinner trains and competes year-round with the Mecklenburg Swim Association, also located in the Charlotte area. His primary event focus is middle-distance freestyle, and currently owns a 2023 Summer Juniors cut in the 500 and 200m free, as well as Winter Juniors cut in the 200-yard freestyle.

This past December, Spinner raced at Winter Juniors – East, where he set personal best times in all three of his individual races. In the 200 free, Spinner cracked the 1:40-barrier for the first time to advance to finals and ultimately finish 24th (1:38.76). He also raced in the 100 and 200 backstroke, clocking times of 50.94 and 1:49.71, respectively.

His 500 freestyle has significantly improved over the course of the past short course season. He entered the year with a best time of 4:38.73, then consistently lowered it this year to finish at 4:28.00, which he posted at the STAR Tar Heel States meet in March.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 46.12

200 free – 1:38.76

500 free – 4:28.00

200 back – 1:49.71

The Wildcats finished 7th out of 8 teams at the 2023 Big Ten Championships. With his current best times Spinner is just outside of Big Ten scoring range, as it took a 1:37.91 to advance to the C-final in the 200 free and 4:25.66 to make it back in the 500.

Jan Karolczak owned the top times of the season in both events. He led-off Northwestern’s 800 freestyle relay at Big Tens in 1:36.44, while in the 500 he posted a season best time of 4:24.52 at the Purdue Invite. Karolczak was only a freshman this past season, meaning he’ll get to overlap with Spinner for two years.

Joining Spinner so far in Northwestern’s class of 2028 is Tristan Prizler and Kyle Wang. Prizler is a more distance-oriented freestyler, but owns a best time of 4:30.59 in the 500 freestyle. Wang also swims some freestyle events, and currently has a best time of 1:39.63 in the 200 free.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.