SLU Gains Commitment From Futures Qualifier Jack Favazza (2024)

Jack Favazza has announced his commitment to further his academic and athletic career at Saint Louis University in Missouri. Favazza is a Missouri native, and currently attends Marquette Senior High School in Chesterfield.

In addition to swimming, Favazza is also a member of his high school’s tennis team and is involved in his school’s journalism program. He won two Columbia Scholastic Press Association awards for an advanced video news package, and was 3rd place best in show for the National Scholastic Press Association award for his video feature story on a coffee shop run by children with disabilities.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Saint Louis University! I want to thank God, my coaches, my friends, and my family for motivating and supporting me throughout this journey. Roll Bills!”

Favazza trains and competes year-round with Parkway Swim Club. He’s a breaststroke and IM specialist with Futures cuts in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. He recently kicked off his long course at Speedo Sectionals in Columbia, where he earned his highest finish in the 50m breast at 10th (30.50). Favazza also hit personal best times in the 100m breast (1:07.32), 200m breast (2:27.33), and 200m IM (2:15.40).

In the fall, Favazza represented his high school at the Missouri High School State Championships. He earned 4th in the 200 IM in a personal best time of 1:52.96, while in the 100 breast he placed 6th in 57.82 to set a new school record. Favazza was also the breaststroker on his team’s 200 medley relay, another event that he is a school record holder in, where he delivered a split of 26.65 in finals to help the team to 10th.

Top SCY Times

50 breast – 27.00

100 breast – 57.82

200 breast – 2:08.83

200 IM – 1:52.96

The Billikens finished 8th as a team at the 2024 Atlantic-10 Championships. Based on this year’s results, Favazza is closest to A-10 scoring range in the 200 IM, where it took a 1:52.20 to advance to finals.

SLU’s top 200 IM’er this past season was Phillip Endom, who placed 14th at conference with a time of 1:52.08 in finals. Alex Daw and Jeddrick Gamilla put up season best times just behind Endom at 1:52.56 and 1:52.77, respectively. Daw will be graduated by the time Favazza arrives in St. Louis, but he will overlap with Endom and Gamilla for one season.

Favazza joins Noah Benton, Drayton Beber, and Tyler Williams in SLU’s incoming class this fall.

