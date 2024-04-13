2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Day 4 Prelims Heat Sheet

**10:10 ET: The livestream for today’s session is currently only available via the USA Swimming app on your device. The web version of the stream is NOT working**

We’ve reached the final prelims session on the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series with this last morning session in San Antonio. This morning, we’ve got heats of the 100 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle.

There’s another stacked field in the women’s 100 backstroke. Leading the way is American record holder Regan Smith, who came within a tenth of that mark at the Westmont Pro Series with a U.S. Open Record of 57.64. She’ll be looking to pick up her third win of the week after collecting first place finishes in the 200 fly and 200 back earlier this meet. She’ll be in the final heat of the event, along with her training partner Olivia Smoliga and NCAA record holder in the 100-yard back Gretchen Walsh.

In the men’s race, 2024 World Champion Hunter Armstrong comes in as the top seed. In the penultimate heat, Hubert Kos, Shaine Casas, and Kacper Stokowksi all face off as well. Kos has already put up best times in the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly this week.

Kate Douglass kicks off her day’s double in the 200 breaststroke. She’s got the 200 breaststroke and 50 freestyle today; thanks to her performances already through the first half of the year, she’s now the American record holder in both events. She’s not the top seed in the 50 freestyle though; racing in the second to last heat, she’ll get a rematch with fellow 2024 Worlds finalist Kasia Wasick and Simone Manuel will be in the mix as well. It’s Abbey Weitzeil who’s the top seed, and she’ll race gretchen Walsh and Smoliga (on the second swim of her double) in the last heat.

In the men’s 50 freestyle, Caeleb Dressel will look to set himself up well for the final. He’s looking to make it 3-for-3 in season bests in San Antonio as he posted his fastest times since returning to the sport in the 100 free and 100 fly, earning two wins to go along with those times.

Women’s 100-Meter Backstroke — Prelims

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.33 (2023)

American Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)

(USA) – 57.57 (2019) Pro Swim Series Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.64 (2024)

(USA) – 57.64 (2024) U.S Open Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.64 (2024)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

2024 World Champion Claire Curzan was the first swimmer to break the minute barrier this morning. In the first circle-seeded heat, Curzan swam 59.82, taking over the top time of the morning. NC State’s Kennedy Noble touched second in the heat with a 1:00.21, which put her through to the final in fifth.

In the next heat, Katharine Berkoff took over the leaderboard with a 59.07. Berkoff’s already been sub-59 this season (58.63 at the U.S. Open) but this is just off her fastest swim for 2024. She clocked 59.06 twice at the Knoxville stop of the Pro Series, and the fact that she was so close to that time here in the morning points to a strong swim loading for her in tonight’s final.

She out-touched her training partner Rhyan White for the win in the heat. White also broke 1:00 in a 59.80.

Berkoff’s time held up as the fastest time of the morning. In the final heat, Regan Smith did what she needed to do to put herself through to the final tonight. She won the heat in 59.69, putting herself in lane 5 for tonight’s final and rounding out the women under 1:00 this morning.

From heat 6–the last non circle-seeded heat, Ayla Spitz put herself into the championship final with a lifetime best of 1:01.23.

Both Gretchen Walsh and Olivia Smoliga no-showed the 100 backstroke heats.

Men’s 100-Meter Backstroke — Prelims

World Record: Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 51.60 (2022)

American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)

(USA) – 51.85 (2016) Pro Swim Series Record: David Plummer (USA) – 52.40 (2016)

U.S Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 200-Meter Breaststroke — Prelims

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2:17.55 (2023)

American Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:19.30 (2024)

(USA) – 2:19.30 (2024) Pro Swim Series Record: Annie Lazor (USA) – 2:20.77 (2019)

U.S Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:20.38 (2009)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 200-Meter Breaststroke — Prelims

World Record: Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 2:05.48 (2023)

American Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: Jake Foster (USA) – 2:08.23 (2023)

U.S Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 200-Meter Individual Medley — Prelims

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S Open Record: 2:07.09, Kate Douglass (2023)

(2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 2:07.16, Summer McIntosh (2024)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 200-Meter Individual Medley — Prelims

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

U.S Open Record: 1:54.46, Ryan Lochte (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.68, Leon Marchand (2023)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 50-Meter Freestyle — Prelims

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.61 (2023)

American Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 23.91 (2024)

(USA) – 23.91 (2024) Pro Swim Series Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.17 (2016)

U.S Open Record: Abbey Weitzeil (USA) – 24.00 (2023)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 50-Meter Freestyle — Prelims

World Record: Cesar Cielo Filho (BRA) – 20.91 (2009)

American Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04 (2019)

(USA) – 21.04 (2019) Pro Swim Series Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.51 (2020)

(USA) – 21.51 (2020) U.S Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04 (2021)

Top 8 Qualifiers: