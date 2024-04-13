2024 AUS Age Champs Day 6: Toohey Puts Liesel Jones’ Age 15 100 BR Record on Notice at 1:07.72

2024 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The sixth and penultimate finals session of the 2024 Australian Age Championships in Southport, Queensland featured another stellar day of racing among the country’s brightest teens. These championships serve as a stepping stone for the upcoming Australian Nationals, as well as the nearby Australian Olympic Trials. For others, this competition is a qualification opportunity for slots on the Junior Pan Pacific Championships roster.

After re-affirming herself yesterday as the fastest 15-year-old Aussie girl in 50 breast history, Sienna Toohey won the 100 breast with a swift 1:07.72. Toohey is now No.2 all-time in age history behind Leisel Jones‘ legendary 2000 event record of 1:07.49, which earned her first-ever career Olympic silver medal. Taking second to Toohey was Olympia Pope at 1:09.07, moving up to No. 6 all-time in age history. Toohey is already faster than Jones in the 50 breast, now holding the record at 31.34 from the NSW Open Champs, way ahead of Jones’ 32.14 age best.

Henry Allan won the age 15 boys 50 back with a time of 26.46, moving him to No. 3 all-time in age history, now 0.26s off TJ Chong Sue‘s 2019 age record of 26.20. Runner-up Chrissander Cerda of New Caledonia clocked in a time of 27.09, just off his entry time of 26.98, still just half a second off his respective country’s national record of 26.42.

Zoe Ammundsen won the age 16 girls 100 back with a time of 1:00.46, propelling her to No. 7 all-time in age history. She now adds this win to her previously-earned 200 back title. In the same age out of the girls 50 fly, Olivia Hine broke 27 seconds for the first time at 26.97, moving to No. 8 all-time in age history and tying her personal best at age 15 (No. 3 all-time).

Leny Grigor swept the 14-year-old boys IM events, after winning the 400 IM earlier in the meet, by taking the 200 IM final at 2:07.59. That puts Grigor at No. 7 all-time in age history. Likewise, out of the 18-year-old boys 50 breast, Gideon Burnes shaved 0.03s off his personal best to win the event at 28.44, moving him from No. 9 to No. 8 all-time in age history.

In the age 16 boys 100 breast, Nicholas Stoupas out-touched Thomas Sutherland by 0.03s for the win, 1:03.57 to 1:03.60. Both Stoupas and Sutherland now rank No. 8 and No. 9 respectively in age history.

Macey Sheridan won the age 14 girls 50 back with a time of 29.49, winning by a full second over Eloise McLellan (30.52), but still three-tenths off her entry/best time of 29.15. Still, Sheridan moves to No. 10 all-time for 14-year-old Aussie girls.

Pulling out a win here in Southport for the 17-year-old girls was 2023 World Junior champion Olivia Wunsch, taking over Milla Jansen on the second 50 to win 53.99 to 54.13. Wunsch’s time is her best effort thus far off her year-old personal bests, swimming just 0.28s off her 53.71 PB. Jansen was also narrowly 0.02s off her 54.11 personal best. Both Wunsch and Jansen respectively rank 3rd and 5th all-time in 17-year-old girls 100 free history.

