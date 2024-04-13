Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Marrit Steenbergen Clocks 2:08.86 200 IM Dutch Record After 52.72 100 Free

2024 EINDHOVEN QUALIFICATION MEET

At the 2023 edition of the Eindhoven Qualification Meet (EQM), Marrit Steenbergen established a new Dutch national record in the women’s 200m IM and now the 24-year-old has done it again.

Racing on day 3 of the 2024 version of the Olympic qualifying competition, Steenbergen scorched a best-ever time of 2:08.86 to land atop the 200m IM podium.

Steenbergen led the race wire-to-wire, crushing the field whose next-closest competitor was that of Czech Republic’s Barbora Seemanova who touched nearly 7 seconds behind in 2:15.57.

Steenbergen’s result lowered her Dutch standard of 2:09.16 from last year, an outing that rendered the versatile ace the Netherlands’ first woman to dip under the 2:10 threshold in the 200m IM.

Comparing her 2023 performance to tonight’s Steenbergen attacked the backstroke, knocking about a second off that split.

Splits Comparison, Dutch 200 IM Records

MARRIT STEENBERGEN, 2023 MARRIT STEENBERGEN, 2024
50 Butterfly 27.98 28.14
50 Back 34.34 (1:02.32) 33.29 (1:01.43)
50 Breast 37.36 (1:39.68) 37.47 (1:38.90)
50 Free 29.48 (2:09.16) 29.96 (2:08.86)
200 IM 2:09.16 2:08.86

What’s especially remarkable about Steenbergen’s 200m IM performance is, as was the case last year, she had raced in the 100m free just a handful of events earlier.

Last year Steenbergen hit 53.10 but tonight she fired off a time of 52.72, the 4th-swiftest 100m free outing of her career.

Steenbergen opened in 25.67 and closed in 27.05 to come within half a second of the 52.26 national record she set en route to becoming the 100m free world champion this year in Doha.

Tonight’s performance checks in as the star’s quickest result outside a World Championships.

Marrit Steenbergen‘s Top 5 LCM 100 Freestyle Performances

  1. 52.26 – 2024 World Championships
  2. 52.53 – 2024 World Championships
  3. 52.71 – 2023 World Championships
  4. 52.72 – 2024 Eindhoven Qualification Meet
  5. 52.82 – 2023 World Championships

Her 200m IM performance ranks her as the 25th-best performer in history as she takes over slot #8 in the season’s world rankings.

2023-2024 LCM Women 200 IM

KateUSA
DOUGLASS
02/12
2:07.05
2Summer
MCINTOSH		CAN2:07.1601/13
3Kaylee
McKEOWN 		AUS2:07.5412/12
4Alex
WALSH		USA2:07.6301/13
5Yiting
YU 		CHN2:07.7509/25
6 Sydney
PICKREM		CAN2:08.5602/12
7Torri
HUSKE 		USA2:08.8303/09
8Marrit
STEENBERGEN 		NED2:08.8604/13
9Abbie
WOOD		GBR2:08.9104/06
10YUI
OHASHI 		JPN2:09.1703/24
View Top 31»

SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
33 minutes ago

Women’s 200 IM has gotten so fast.

